Shell Advocates Sustained Actions To Position Gas As Engine Of Development 

LAGOS OCTOBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria needs sustained actions to attract and retain investments in the gas sector to ensure economic growth and industrialization, senior leaders of the Shell Energy Nigeria organisation said at the 3rd edition of the Gas Investment Forum which held in Lagos this week.

Investments in key infrastructure, consistency in policy and regulations and partnerships were highlighted as enablers for the development of the nation’s huge gas resources.

General Manager Shell Energy Nigeria, Markus Hector and Managing Director Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) Ralph Gbobo made the remarks at separate sessions at the conference.

In remarks delivered on his behalf by Head, Portfolio, Regulation and Supply Chuka Amos-Ejesi, at a panel session on Nigeria’s Decade of Gas Imperative: Driving Investments through IOC–Independent Partnerships, Markus said: “There is a clear strategic case for collaboration. IOCs bring international experience, deep capital reserves, and strong technical and risk management frameworks while independents bring local insight, agility, and operational flexibility in the Nigerian context.”

He said such “partnerships must also build domestic capacity — in engineering, supply chain, operations, and maintenance.”

Earlier in his own remarks at the opening ceremony, Ralph said SNG was developing infrastructure by building gas hubs in Port Harcourt, Aba, Ota, and recently, Yenagoa and hopes to extend to other cities.

He described infrastructure “as the backbone of Nigeria’s gas industrialisation journey, saying investments in this area “will not only improve access but also reduce costs and emissions, making gas a more viable option for industries and communities.”

Ralph said policy clarity and consistency is essential for attracting long-term capital while “effective collaboration is the catalyst for scale and innovation.”

He added: “The opportunities are immense, gas will continue to support Nigeria’s energy transition, providing reliable power while displacing more carbon-intensive fuels, enhance job creation, industrial diversification, and regional trade. The success of these levers will be a collaborative effort from both the public and private sectors.”

The Gas Investment Forum brought together industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and other stakeholders on investment opportunities across the gas value chain—upstream, midstream and downstream.

