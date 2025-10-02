Residence Express Gratitude As Dafinone Flags Off Delta Central Diabetes Sensitisation, Testing Medical Outreach In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Central Diabetes Sensitisation and Testing Medical Outreach kicked off in Sapele on Wednesday, 1st October, 2025, with an overwhelming turnout, as residents trooped in long before the official start time to take advantage of the free medical programme.

By 8:00 a.m., the hall was already packed with elderly men, women, and youths eager to check their sugar levels and receive expert health education. The programme, themed “Come Check Your Sugar Level O!”, was organised by the office of Senator Ede Dafinone in partnership with the National Health Fellows, with a focus on prevention, lifestyle modification, and early detection of diabetes.

For many elderly participants, the outreach was a rare opportunity to access free healthcare and gain vital knowledge. Madam Grace Okotie, a 67-year-old trader, praised the initiative. “I came early because I know how serious diabetes can be. At my age, I don’t want to wait until sickness catches me before I act. I thank Senator Dafinone for remembering people like us. This programme is a blessing,” she said.

Another participant, Mrs. Comfort Awharhe, 59, also expressed gratitude. “In our community, many cannot afford regular hospital checks. Today, I was tested free of charge and also learned how to manage my diet. I want to thank Senator Dafinone for bringing this closer to us,” she noted.

Among the men, Pa Michael Emonena, 71, described the programme as “timely and life-saving.” According to him, “I lost a friend last year to diabetes complications. If he had this kind of opportunity, maybe he would still be alive. I appreciate the senator for giving us hope.”

Mr. Samson Orovwuje, 54, echoed the sentiment. “When I heard about this outreach, I made sure to come early. The health workers explained things in simple language. Now I know the importance of exercise and avoiding too much sugar. This kind of programme should continue, and we thank Senator Dafinone for it,” he said.

Health workers on ground also commended the initiative, describing it as a bold step towards reducing the burden of diabetes. One of the nurses, Mrs. Bridget Efe, said: “Many people here have never been tested before. Today, they know their status and what to do next. We must thank Senator Dafinone because grassroots health is where the battle must start.”

A member of the National Health Fellows, Atahine Ogho Eguono told Vanguard that the outreach was designed to tackle late detection, which remains a major problem. “Most patients only discover diabetes after stroke, kidney failure, or even blindness has set in. That is why early detection and sensitisation are crucial. This programme will save lives,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Senator Ede Dafinone, Chief Patrick Akavmoba, the senator’s representative, said the outreach was in line with the senator’s commitment to grassroots healthcare. “The Senator believes prevention is better and cheaper than cure. This is just the beginning; beyond diabetes, he plans to champion more outreaches in other areas.

“The goal is to ensure no one is left behind,” Akavmoba assured.”

The outreach featured free medical tests, blood sugar checks, counselling, and health talks. Volunteers attended to the crowd, while resource persons educated participants on healthy diets, exercise, and the dangers of neglecting early signs of diabetes.

Residents described the outreach as a “rare gift,” noting that the early arrival and heavy turnout underscored the community’s hunger for accessible healthcare. “We didn’t wait for the programme to start officially. By 8 a.m., the place was already full. That shows how much people need this,” one participant said.

From Sapele, the outreach team will move across all eight Local Government Areas in Delta Central between October 1 and 18, with all events scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. daily.

Organisers maintained that the success of the Sapele kickoff was a strong indication that the initiative would leave lasting impact across the senatorial district. As one health worker put it: “This is more than just a medical outreach; it is a lifeline.”

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com