Reprisal: Suspected Kidnappers Ambush, Attack Security Operative In Delta University Community

LAGOS JUNE 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Security operatives in Abraka community, Delta State, were ambushed by suspected kidnappers after four abductors were killed in a joint operation between the police, vigilantes, and hunters.

According to online reports, some security officers were feared dead in the shoot-out, which comes on the heels of a conflict between residents of Abraka and northerners in the community over the ensnarement.

It was gathered that two residents who went to make a land transaction in the bush on Wednesday were killed, spurring the police into action.

In a mobilisation effort, police officers, local hunters, and vigilantes went to the scene of the crime.

A resident named Marcus Dafe, who took part in a protest on Monday against insecurity in the town, was reportedly shot dead by the kidnappers.

Two bodies were recovered by the police in the ensuing confrontation.

