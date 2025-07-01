Police Warn Delta Residents Against Indecent Dressing, Offender To Pay N50k Fine

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has warned residents that indecent dressing will attract penalties under the state’s Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law.

The command issued the warning in a post shared via its X handle on Saturday, with the caption: “There are some laws that you don’t know the state frowns against. So, every weekend, we will be dropping some of these laws so that you will be aware.”

According to the post, individuals found guilty of indecent dressing risk a fine of ?50,000 or a sentence of community service.

The statement said, “As you no like wear cloth wey dey cover your body well, and you prefer dey waka go work, school, or anywhere with clothes wey dey show everywhere for your body, make you hear am – Delta state government nor dey smile for that kain dressing.VAAP law don ready to punish anybody wey no dress well.”

The VAPP Act, originally signed into law in 2015 by former President Goodluck Jonathan, was domesticated in Delta State in July 2020. The law seeks to prohibit all forms of violence against persons in private and public life, offering protection to victims and ensuring offenders are sanctioned.

Apart from addressing indecent dressing, the law also prohibits female genital mutilation, harmful widowhood practices, battery, forceful ejection from home, and abandonment of dependants, among other offences.

Under Section 29: Indecent Exposure of the Delta State version of the law states: “(1) A person who intentionally exposes any of his or her private parts wholly or partly in public commits the offence of indecent exposure.

“(2) A person who commits the offence provided for in subsection (1) of this Section is liable on conviction to perform such community service as the court may order or to pay a fine not exceeding N50,000.00 or both.”

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com