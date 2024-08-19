Police Foil Kidnap Attempt On Guests During  Graduation Ceremony  Of Delta Polytechnic Students

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State police operative has foiled gunmen kidnap attempt on guests during graduation ceremony of students of Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara on August 13th, 2024.

UrhoboToday gathered that the Divisional Police Officer, Oghara, Delta state working on credible information with respect to the attempted abduction plan to kidnap guests who must have come to attend the ceremony swiftly, mobilized and led operatives of Oghara Division to their hideout in a bush along Otefe/ Ovade Legit Road.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who confirmed the information to Urhobotoday disclosed that on sighting the Police, the criminals took to their heels and escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries from the gun duel with the Police.

He said one AK-47 riffle, one magazine, one English pump action gun and one locally made cut-to-size gun were recovered, just as he added that manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

Furthermore, on the following day, Police anti-crime patrol team of Oghara Division while on stop and search along Otefe Ijomi Community Road, they intercepted a motorcycle carrying one Ovoke Benedict aged 22 yrs “m'” a native of Ughelli North LGA, and a computer science student of Delta State Polytechnic Otefe, Oghara and one Fredrick Urhoborume “m” aged 23yrs, of Ughelli North LGA, and a student of Business Administration Delta State Polytechnic Otefe Oghara.

The Policemen subjected them to a search during which one locally made cut-to-size gun with six (6) live cartridges was recovered from them. The preliminary investigation revealed that they are suspected to be members of Arrow Barger Confraternity.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda while thanking the good people of Delta State urges them to do more by providing useful, credible and timely information to the Police and this will aid immensely in the fight against crime and criminality.

He said members of the Public can reach out to the Command either by reporting to the Police Station nearest to them or by calling the following control room numbers; 08036684974, 08114895600 and 08025666914

