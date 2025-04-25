PDP Laments Loss Of Delta To APC, Vows To Take Back Its  Structure

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried it’s loss of Delta State to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the defection of the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, former presidential running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, all elected office holders and party structures in the state.

The party, lamenting its loss of party members to the APC, said it has resigned to faith in God to help it out of “this great situation.”

The acting national chairman of PDP, Ambassador Ilya Damagum said this on Thursday while presenting a certificate of return to the party’s candidate for the November 8, this year’s Anambra State governorship election, Mr Jude Ezenwafor at its headquarters, Wadata house, Abuja.

Damagum, who described the defection as sad and unfortunate added that if any state should think of leaving PDP it ought not be Delta, because the party had been magnanimous to it.

He said, “I thank God that in their message, they didn’t say that the party did anything wrong to them other than good.

“It’s a decision taken by them, but the pains will be in us not because of anything, but because we have given Delta State all our support, from the emergence of the governor to his predecessor, who also doubled as our vice presidential candidate.

“I think we’ve done it all for them in Delta State. We least expected this action from them. All the same, this is a party that has seen more than that, but it’s still standing.

“I want to use this opportunity to say, we’ll take over our structures immediately by setting up a caretaker. We are still taking stocks and we will do that immediately.”

Damagum said PDP can rebound despite the setback.

“Obi has no governor but he muzzled all those votes that he muzzled. This election in 2027, is not about how many governors you have or how many leaders.

“It’s about Tinubu and Nigerias will give you the result I believe that before 12 o’clock because you can coerce, persuade, and intimidate our members to come in to support you.

“The ordinary man is feeling the pinch and the decision is his. So I want to use this opportunity to tell Nigerians that it is their election. It is APC versus Nigerians.

“It’s not APC versus any governor or senator or anything but APC versus Nigerians. So I want to urge all of us to close ranks and rescue ourselves from this hardship that is inflicted on us by design, not by any coincidence.

Policies are meant for people, no one else because you make policy and it’s not for the ordinary people.

“We will experience a lot of challenges but there is no challenge that is insurmountable. I thank God we are all people of faith.

“We know there is a limit to whatever one can do other than what God has designed. You may have your own tactics where you cannot outplay God. We leave our faith in the hands of God and we believe He will help us out of this great situation,” he said.

