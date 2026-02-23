PANDEF Sympathizes With Family, Rivers’ People Over Passing Of Senator Barinda Mpigi

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) PANDEF has commiserated with the immediate family and the dear people of the River South East Senatorial District for this irreparable loss of Senator Barinda Mpigi

The Group in a statement signed by Chief (Dr.) Ominimini Obiuwevbe mde available to Urhobotoday disclosed that the late Sen Mpigi was a senator per excellent who had the interest of his people at heart.

PANDEF lamented that it is indeed sad that Niger Delta has lost an ICON who has risen to prominence and the zenith of law making in Nigeria at a time such as this when Niger Delta is in need of their best hands to tackle core issue of maginalization and deprivation.

“At age 64, Sen Barinada Mpigi came, saw, and conquered. His track records of excellent performance made him serve two tenures at the Federal House of Representatives representing the good people of Eleme/ Tai/ Oyigbo federal constituency, and he was further elected to the Senate in 2019. He was also re-elected to the Senate for 2nd tenure in 2023. In fact, he was a ranking senator with a difference, which earned him the Chairmanship of the Sebate Committee of Works. He was a man who combined humility with intelligence.

“No doubt, as a ranking senator, his people of Rivers South East senatorial district in particular and Niger Delta at Large had the full benefits of his representation at the red chamber. He was a trailblazer, and his level of his interpersonal relationships with his colleagues at the National Assembly and Nigerias at large was very high. Such a rare gem is not easy to come by.

“He was indeed a blessing to Niger Delta. we really needed him at the red chamber as a ranking senator in conjunction with the other Senatotors in the the South South Cacus in advocating for the good course of the suppressed people of the Niger Delta Region whose Natural resources, oil and gas have become common goods for all Nigerians to the detriment of the Niger Delta people only.

“PANDEF, therefore, commiserate with his immediate family and the dear people of the River South East Senatorial District for this irreperable loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement read.

