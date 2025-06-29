Onuesoke Urges Senate To Give NNPC Ultimatum To Fix Refineries, Instead Of Financial Probes

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As the Senate Committee of Public Accountability continues to mount pressure on the Management of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to account for the alleged missing N210trn fund within ten days, Chairman/ CEO of DAS Energy Services Limited, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to the Committee to forget about probe, but rather give NNPCL ultimatum to fix Nigeria moribund refineries.

Recall that the Senate Committee on Public Accounts under the leadership of Senator Aliyu Wadada has issued a 10 day ultimatum to NNPCL to respond to 11 critical financial queries relating to discrepancies in its audited financial statements over the alleged missing N210trn of the company, warning that failure to comply could attract serious constitutional consequences.

.Reacting to the threat of the Senate committee during a telephone chat with our correspondent, Onuesoke noted that there have been too many probes by the various Senate Committees on NNPCL in the past that have not yielded any result, just as he described their recent action as waste of time and tax payers money.

Hear him, “Too many probes by the Senate Committee-Downstream, Upstream, Public Accountability Committees and others which have been probing NNPCL misappropriation funds . Now, they have started accusing NNPCL of missing N210trn. The question I want to ask is that all the Committees that have been indicting NNPC, have they been able to accomplish anything? No.”

Describing their actions as waste of time, the former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant advised the Senate or Federal Government to concentrate on how the Nigeria moribund refineries can work by giving NNPCL an ultimatum to make the refineries workable within six months. He added that if this is achieved, it would create succor for suffering Nigerians.

“Now they are accusing NNPCL of embezzling N210trn. If one may ask, what has the NNPCL generated as revenue for the Federal Government? Nothing. Give them ultimatum to fix up the refineries. Or has the issue of the refineries gone oblivion? Or the refineries have been obliterated? They keep saying every day Probe NNPCL, Pobe NNPCL. And nothing comes of it. Give NNPCL an ultimatum. If they cannot find solution, we should just reverse back to pre-colonial period where Shell and other oil companies give us what we want. We do not want NNPCL anymore. It should be scrapped,” he suggested.

Responding to question on if the NNPCL do not meet up with the ultimatum to fix the refineries what did he want the Senate or Federal Government to do? Onuesoke advised that the Management and Board of Directors of the NNPC should be dismissed and the company should be handed over to internal consultants.

According to him, “There are supper Nigeria engineers within NNPCL who can fix the refineries within six months. if giving the opportunity and the technical support, the engineers and technicians in the maintenance department of NNPCL can fix the ailing Nigeria refineries perfectly. These engineers are not part of the management. They are the civil servant engineers in NNPCL.”

He pointed out that the typical maintenance techniques of refinery include cleaning, inspection, lubrication, testing, replacing, and/or repairing of components which NNPCL engineers and technicians can handle effectively if giving the opportunity.

