Onuesoke Faults NNPCL Middleman Role  Between Dangote Refinery And Marketers

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has faulted the middleman role of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) in the supply chain of petroleum product from Dangote to the marketers.

Onuesoke who condemned the development in a statement while reacting to the fuel pump price of Dangote Refinery released by NNPCL said he expected Dangote Refinery to sell petroleum products directly to major or independent marketers without the inference of a bridger.

He disclosed that the interference of NNPCL in the supply chain of petroleum product of Dangote Refinery no doubt will affect the increment of prices of petroleum products in the country.

He recalled that NNPCL has been functioning for the past twenty years without production of fuel, adding that it is appalling that the same organization that its refineries cannot produce fuel is interfering on how an independently refinery will sell its products to marketers.

Consequently, he called on the Federal Government to sack the Managing Director of NNPCL, Mr Abba Kyari and reorganize the corporation over its incapacitation to perform its role effectively to the benefit of Nigerians.

“The only organization in Nigeria that is not visible is the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation NNPCL. Is it a crime for Dangote to establish a refinery and sell petroleum products directly to major or independent marketers without NNPCL coming in as a bridger? Of what importance is the role of NNPCL by becoming a middleman between Dangote Refinery and major marketers?

“NNPCL has been functioning for over twenty years without producing oil. We want to know what is the role of NNPCL in a privately owned refinery like that of Dangote refinery? We want to know why they are asking Dangote refinery to sell their product through them to the marketers?

He argued that in developed countries, refineries sell directly to marketers and not the opposite of what we have in Nigeria where refinery sell to NNPCL.

“For instance marketers buy directly from Total Oil in United States (US) who pump directly to their filling stations for the end users. Why is NNPCL interfering in the case of Nigeria? Why is it that NNPCL that cannot manage its own refinery coming in as bridge to make money from the sweat of others? They will buy from Dangote and sell to IPMAN or major marketers to make profit from what they did not work for. It is appalling,” he stated

For advert media placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications, events coverage and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com