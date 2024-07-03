Ominimini Accuses FG, Delta Govt Of Marginalising Urhobo People

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-In a blunt interview on Arise TV, the National Chairman of Urhobo Oil and Gas Nationality, Obiuwevbi Ominimini expressed the Urhobo people’s discontent with their absence from key roles in the oil and gas sector, including strategic business units, despite their substantial contribution to the industry.

He noted that out of the 55 chief executives in the NNPC, 36 are from Northern Nigeria, while only 16 represent the entire Southern region.

He explained that this distribution highlights the Urhobo’s marginalization, as they are not represented among these key decision-makers.

He argued that the Urhobo people have been overlooked not only at the federal level but also at the state level, emphasizing their frustration with the ongoing lack of representation and consideration.

He said, “If you look at all the strategic business unit in the oil and gas, our people are not there. For example NNPC has about 55 chief executives, out of this 55, you have 36 for Northern Nigerians and you have 16 for the entire Southern Nigeria. So, Urhobos are nowhere to be found. The Federal level, that is not a low, even at the state level, we have been short changed.”

News Hub Creator

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com