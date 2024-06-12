Oborevwori Urged To Repair Failed Portion Of Ughelli/Asaba Road 

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has been urged by a cross section of Deltans to urgently embark on repairs of failed portion of the Ughelli/Asaba Road especially between Kwale and Abala Junction.

Speaking to UrhoboToday in Warri, Mr Godwin Ovu noted that the failed portions poses serious risk and damage to vehicles plying the route.

He lamented the condition of the road which is still under construction for more than 20 years, stating that the governor ought to take note and take immediate action as he personally drives through the road on a weekly basis.

According to him, even the Speaker of the House of Assembly and his deputy plies the road on a regular basis without drawing the governor’s attention to it.

Another responsen’t, Mr Andrew Ojevwe noted that it is very dad that the Ughelli/Asaba Road is not given the desire attention by previous governments.

According to him, the section done by Leviant Construction Company is seeing some remarkable progress but the section the section handled by CCC is moving at snail speed especially the construction of the bridge before Ogwachukwu.

“It has taken too long to complete. What is left of the road now is not more than three months work. Let the governor release money for the speedy completion of the work.

An engineer who spoke to UrhoboToday on condition of anonymity , said the failed portions can be handled with contingency payments in the contract since the work is still ongoing.

Stakeholders are of the opinion that the governor ought to take immediate audit of state of roads across the state with a view to carrying out comprehensive remedial action especially major roads in the state.

