Oborevwori Pays Condolence Visit To Elue’s Family, Says Late Ex-Deputy Gov Is Humble, Peace Loving  

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has described the late former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Benjamin Elue, as a humble, and peace-loving leader whose life of service and integrity left an enduring legacy in the State.

Chief Elue, died on Saturday at the age of 85. Speaking with deep emotion when he paid a condolence visit to the Elue family country home in Obior, Aniocha North, Governor Oborevwori said the passing of the former deputy governor came as a rude shock.

The Governor who addressed the late former Deputy Governor’s widow, Lady Esther Elue, children and family members, recalled that Elue had recently indicated his readiness to attend an official engagement before his passage on Saturday.

“His demise came to us as a rude shock. Only recently, he had indicated his availability to attend an official meeting, and we were all looking forward to his presence,” the governor said.

The governor extolled the virtues of the late statesman, noting that Elue served Delta State with honour, dedication and integrity, and lived a life defined not by material accumulation, but by positive impact.

He said: “Chief Elue was a humble man and a great leader who served this state with honour, dedication and integrity. It is not the number of years one lives that matters, but the impact one makes and the legacy one leaves behind”.

According to the governor, the former deputy governor related peacefully with his people and was widely admired for his simplicity and humility.

“He lived peacefully among his people and related with everyone with simplicity and grace. He was not the kind of leader who distanced himself from others or made life difficult for those around him,” he added.

Oborevwori assured the Elue family of the continued support of the Delta State Government, stressing that the loss was not only personal to the family but a collective grief for the entire state.

Oborevwori said; “The pain is deep, not only for the family, but for the entire state. As painful as this loss is, we take solace in the fact that he passed on peacefully.

“This is a great loss, not just to the Elue family, but to the people of Aniocha North and to Delta State as a whole. We will remember him for his service, his humility and his peaceful life.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and we stand firmly with you in this moment of profound grief”.

Signing the condolence register, Governor Oborevwori wrote: “We are saddened by the passing of His Excellency, Diokpa BSC Elue. He served Delta State with honour and integrity. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family during this period of mourning. Rest in peace, Alum”.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr Paul Oseji, expressed profound gratitude to the governor, the Delta State Government and all sympathisers for their overwhelming show of love and support.

Oseji said: “I speak on behalf of the B. S. Elue family, the extended Elue dynasty, and we sincerely thank the Governor the people of Aniocha North, friends and associates from far and near, and the good people of Delta State for standing with us at this difficult time.

“This house has truly become a Mecca of a sort since on Saturday. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has visited, called, prayed for us, and paid condolence visits. Your presence and kind words have strengthened us immensely”.

Oseji appealed for continued prayers for the family as they navigate their period of mourning.

Chief Benjamin Elue served Delta State with exceptional distinction as Deputy Governor during the administration of Governor James Onanefe Ibori from 1999 to 2007, and is fondly remembered as an accomplished statesman whose life and public service were defined by humility, unwavering commitment, and a deep devotion to peace.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com