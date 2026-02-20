Oborevwori Charges DESAA, Delta Local Content Agency, To Drive Economic Growth, Institutional Reforms 

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday charged Managing Director of the Delta State Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency (DESAA) and Director-General of the Delta State Local Content Agency, Mr. Sebastian Okoh and Chief Stanley Kakor, respectively to spearhead economic growth and institutional reforms in line with the strategic objectives of the MORE Agenda.

The Governor who gave the charge at Government House, Asaba, during the swearing-in of the duo, expressed confidence in their ability to justify the trust reposed in them through their appointments.

He described the swearing-in as another significant step in his administration’s determination to build a strong, diversified, and resilient economy for Delta State.

The Governor noted that DESAA, established by the Delta State Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency Law, 2015, and the Delta State Local Content Agency, established in 2020, are critical institutions for the growth and expansion of the state’s economy.

According to him, DESAA is mandated to control, regulate, monitor, and inspect all outdoor structures and platforms used for signage and advertisement to ensure compliance with the law.

Given Delta State’s strategic location within the southern economic corridor, he said the state remains a major hub for outdoor advertising, making DESAA’s operations vital in curbing visual pollution caused by the indiscriminate erection of outdoor advertisements.

He expressed confidence that Mr. Okoh possesses the capacity and experience required to reposition the agency and ensure that it operates effectively in line with global best practices.

On the Delta State Local Content Agency, the Governor explained that it was established to empower the people economically, particularly those in oil-producing communities.

He said the law setting up the agency domesticates relevant provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development and Monitoring Act to benefit Deltans, including stipulating 70 percent local content utilization in the extractive industries and mandating companies to patronize local contractors.

The agency, he added, is also expected to monitor and ensure compliance with Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), Global Memoranda of Understanding (GMOUs), and other agreements executed between companies, host communities, and the state government.

He emphasized that strict adherence to these agreements and corporate social responsibility commitments by companies would significantly reduce conflicts in host communities, while urging communities to also fulfill their obligations to foster mutual trust and sustainable partnerships.

The Governor charged the new appointees to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability in the discharge of their duties, stressing that their activities must align with the strategic imperatives of the MORE Agenda.

He advised them to familiarize themselves thoroughly with the policy documents and enabling laws guiding their agencies to avoid actions that may contravene legal provisions.

Acknowledging the sensitive nature of their assignments, he urged them to liaise closely with relevant stakeholders, including Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the organized private sector, and community leaders, to promote peace and synergy.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Mr. Okoh expressed gratitude to God and to the Governor for the opportunity to serve the people of Delta State.

He pledged their utmost loyalty to the Governor and the state, assuring that they would discharge their duties without fear or favour and in full conformity with the laws of Delta State.

The ceremony was attended by top government officials, political appointees, and other dignitaries.

