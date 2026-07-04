Oborevwori Approves Purchase Of 50 CNG Buses, Electric Vehicles, Mega Bus Terminal For Delta Mass Transit

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LAGOS JULY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved the purchase of 50 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, the acquisition of electric vehicles and the construction of an ultra-modern mega bus terminal in Asaba as part of efforts to improve public transportation across the state.

The approvals were among key decisions reached at the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided over by the governor.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Onoriode Agofure, said the approvals were informed by a comprehensive transportation study carried out across major cities in the state, including Warri, Asaba, Ughelli, Agbor, Sapele, Abraka and Oleh.

According to him, the study revealed that an average of over 19,000 people move around the state daily, with about 80 per cent of commuters depending on public transportation, while only 20 per cent rely on private vehicles.

Agofure said the findings underscored the need for government to strengthen the state’s public transport system to meet the needs of the majority of residents.

He noted that Governor Oborevwori recognised transportation as a critical sector that drives economic and social activities, stressing that movement of people and goods is essential for commerce, education and access to workplaces.

“The governor is aware that transportation is central to economic development. People depend on transportation to go to the market, schools, offices and other places. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated how restrictions on movement could shut down economies across the world,” he said.

The commissioner explained that the newly approved 50 CNG buses would form the backbone of the state’s MORE Mass Transit Scheme, aimed at providing safe, affordable and efficient transportation for residents.

He added that the approval for electric vehicles reflected the administration’s commitment to embracing modern, environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Agofure further disclosed that EXCO also approved the construction of an ultra-modern mega bus terminal in Asaba to serve as the operational hub for the state’s mass transit system.

He said the terminal would help eliminate the numerous roadside and informal motor parks around the popular Koka Junction area, thereby improving traffic management and enhancing the aesthetics of the state capital.

According to him, land for the project has already been acquired and necessary processes are underway to commence construction.

He explained that when completed, all existing mushroom parks, including those operated by private transport operators, would be relocated to the new facility.

The commissioner also disclosed that a similar bus terminal would be developed in Warri, noting that the Federal Government had already approved the project following the intervention of Governor Oborevwori.

He said the projects were part of the Oborevwori administration’s commitment to modernising Delta State’s transportation infrastructure and delivering a more efficient and integrated public transport system for residents.

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