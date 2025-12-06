Now That The UPU Election Is Over

Share This





















By Oghenekowho Christian.

LAGOS DECEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Now that election is over, it is a great time the Chief (Bar.) Esé Gam and his executive team to go back to the drawing board, research on the backlog of grievances and concerns of majority Urhobos in diaspora and most especially analyze the key points of the MUGA campaign teams.

The Bible says treasures obtained by lying torque will not profit at the end. Victory obtained by irregularities will always leads to division, insecurity, corruption, tribalism and sabotage.

You don’t force people to join UPU, good things attract good people and good news is visible to all eyes even the blinds feels it. Jesus told his disciples ” the Vultures gather where there is dead body” but I say the bees gather whenever there is sweetness.

As a native born of Ogor kingdom I came to Lagos in 2009 and since then I had never heard about UPU, Lagos until I was migrated to a platform UPU Lagos in 2024 under the leadership of Chief Engr Theocracy Edafe, President-General of Urhobo Ovuovo Heritage and Cultural Association. Since then I realized there is a body called UPU in Lagos.

My advice to the President-General Chief Bar. Esé Gam.

1.Promote Inclusive Governance, Leadership

Diverse Appointments : Ensure executives and key advisory positions reflect the full diversity of the Urhobo Kingdoms. (Tribes, gender, age) This signals that the leadership belongs to all Urhobos.

Open Dialogue: Establish formal, recurring forums for dialogue with opposition leaders, social organization, clubs, traditional rulers, and faith-based organizations. Make sure dissenting voices feel heard, even if their recommendations aren’t adopted.

Focus on Shared Values : Center the your leadership narrative around core kingdoms values, constitutional principles, and common aspirations (e.g., economic prosperity, security, justice of Urhobos), rather than partisan or identity politics.

2. Ensure Justice and Equity

Rule of Law: Vigorously enforce the rule of law impartially. No association, club, or individual should be perceived as being above or beneath the law or interest of the Urhobo people.

Address Economic Disparities: Launch targeted, visible economic development initiatives in collaboration with the Delta State govt for historically marginalized or underdeveloped regions. Unity is often elusive when resources and opportunities are perceived as being unfairly distributed.

Truth and Reconciliation: Depending on the kingdom, individuals or association history, consider establishing a carefully structured, non-punitive kingdom commission for truth and reconciliation to address past injustices and lay the groundwork for mutual healing and understanding, leaders are fathers, fathers forget and tolerate for the interest of family unity.

3. Restore Trust in Institutions

Combat Corruption: Make a highly visible and credible commitment to fighting corruption, particularly within the UPU and election bodies. Corruption erodes public trust and fuels cynicism.

4.Use Unifying Rhetoric and Symbolism

President-General Persona: The president-elect should adopt a President-General tone that is calm, empathetic, and unifying. They must consciously avoid divisive language, ‘us vs. them’ framing, and personal attacks.

Urhobo Kingdoms Visits: Prioritize visiting Kingdoms that did not vote for you or that are experiencing social unrest. These visits should focus on listening, acknowledging grievances, and offering concrete solutions.

Symbolic Act: Utilize national holidays, festivals, ceremonies, and monuments as opportunities to celebrate shared history and diverse contributions to the Urhobo kingdoms, ensuring all groups and association feel recognized.

In Summary: The Core Principle

The foundation of peace and unity is the assurance that the Urhobo Kingdoms sees, respects, and serves every citizen equally. The president-elect must embody this principle in every action and statement from day one.

Thank you as I wish you and your team good luck!

Oghenekowho Christian is the P.R.O. of Urhobo Ovuovo Heritage and Cultural Association Lagos.

