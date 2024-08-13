Northern Leaders: Hunger Protest Not Igbo Protest By Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Northern leaders accusations of the Igbos of playing a smart game by planning the nation wide hunger protest and then running inside their houses for the North and South West to destroy their region is not only mischievous but evil. Why mention the South East?

What has the South East got to do with the protest in the North? Why the invocation of the unholy alliance of the North with the South East with which a senseless and unjust three years war was fought against the Igbos of the South East?

This is the same game the blood sucking Northern leaders played in 1966 when they manipulated their people and Westerners out of their greed, fear , laziness, envy and jealousy of the Igbos tagged the Major Patrick Chukwuma “Kaduna” Nzeogwu revolution as an Igbo coup which led to anti-Igbo pogrom nation wide particularly in the North wherein over 60,000 Igbos and others Nigerians from the South residing in the northern region were killed . Many were embarrassed, harassed, brutalised and dehumanised and their properties looted , stolen and/or seized .

In the wake of the series of massacres of Igbos and their look alike in North over a million Igbos and southerners fled the North abandoning their investments, properties and belongings which they have for several years laboured to build under the banner of a one Nigeria for no just cause .

Till today the victims of massacres have not been compensated or apologised to neither have any of the murderous Northern leaders who instigated the murder of their fellow citizens have not been prosecuted let alone questioned which is now giving them thebimpetus and audacity to wanting to go for another round of Igbo massacre in 2024.

Never. Never again. As the Northern elders are busy fanning the embers of war, I advise the Igbos not to repeat the mistake they did in 1966 of refusing to defend themselves wherever they find themselves by running back to the East . The Igbos nationwide must be on red alert and be ready to defend themselves wherever they find themselves . They must defend their lives and properties because Nigeria is for all of us. I repeat Nigeria is for all of us. They must not allow themselves to be hounded and hunted down like rodents .

I am not saying that the Igbos or any Nigerian should contest ownership of the land of their host communities with them . No. What I am driving at is that the constitution of Nigeria guarantees every Nigeria freedom of movement and the right to reside anywhere of their choice in Nigeria .

I advise the Igbos and their look alike from the south not to bother to run to their states of origin from the West because they will not make it to Sagamu not to talk of Ore.

I advise them not to try to run from the North to their states of origin because they will not make it to Jebba bridge or the Murtala Ramat Muhammed bridge . They must not run but stand big , tall and firm to defend themselves from unlawful attacks on their right to life , the dignity of their human person, the right to own property and to move freely and reside anywhere of their choice in their father or mother land .

The Northern Olygachy impoverish their people, refused them access to Western education, bastardised the Almajiri educational system, encouraged child marriage and refused family planning not the Igbo man. North consequently must lie on their bed the way they lay it and not invite the Igbos to bed with them The feudal North cannot eat it’s cake and have it back 1966 is not 2024 , I am therefore advising the Northern leaders must not start another progrom or civil war the out come which nobody can predict.

Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo writes from Lagos

For media placement, events coverage, media consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com