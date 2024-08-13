Published On: Tue, Aug 13th, 2024

Northern Leaders: Hunger Protest Not Igbo Protest By Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Northern leaders  accusations of the Igbos of playing a smart game by  planning the nation wide hunger protest and then running  inside their houses  for the North and South West to destroy their region  is not only mischievous but  evil. Why mention the South East? 

What has the South  East got to do with the protest in the North?   Why the invocation of the  unholy alliance of  the North with  the South East with  which  a senseless and unjust three years  war  was fought against the Igbos of the South East?

This is the same game the  blood sucking Northern leaders played in 1966  when they manipulated their people and Westerners out of their greed,  fear , laziness, envy and jealousy of the Igbos  tagged the  Major Patrick Chukwuma “Kaduna” Nzeogwu  revolution as an Igbo coup which led to anti-Igbo pogrom nation wide particularly in the North wherein over 60,000  Igbos and others Nigerians  from the South  residing in the northern region were killed . Many were embarrassed, harassed, brutalised and  dehumanised  and their properties looted , stolen and/or seized .

In the wake of the  series of massacres  of Igbos and their  look alike  in North over a million Igbos and southerners  fled the North abandoning their investments, properties  and belongings which they have  for several years laboured  to build under  the banner of a one Nigeria  for no just cause .

Till today the victims of massacres have not been compensated or apologised to neither  have  any of the murderous Northern leaders who instigated the murder of their fellow citizens have not been prosecuted let alone questioned  which is now  giving them thebimpetus and audacity  to wanting to go for another round of Igbo massacre in 2024.

Never. Never again. As the Northern elders are busy  fanning the embers of war, I  advise the Igbos  not to repeat  the mistake they did in  1966 of refusing to defend themselves wherever  they find themselves  by running back to the East . The Igbos  nationwide must  be on red alert and be ready to defend  themselves wherever they find themselves . They must defend their lives  and properties because  Nigeria is for all of us. I repeat Nigeria is for all of us. They must not allow themselves to be hounded and hunted down like rodents .

I am not saying that the Igbos or any Nigerian should contest ownership of the land of their host communities with them . No. What I am driving at is that  the constitution of Nigeria guarantees every Nigeria freedom of movement and the right to reside anywhere of their choice in Nigeria .

I advise  the Igbos  and their  look alike from the south not to bother to run to their states of origin from the West because they will not make it to Sagamu not to talk of Ore.

I advise them not to try to run  from the North  to their states of origin because they will not make it to  Jebba bridge  or the Murtala Ramat Muhammed bridge . They must not run but stand big , tall  and firm to defend themselves  from  unlawful attacks on their right to life , the dignity of their human person, the right to own property and to  move freely and reside anywhere of  their choice in their father or mother land .

The Northern Olygachy  impoverish their people, refused them access to Western education, bastardised  the Almajiri  educational system, encouraged child marriage and refused family planning not the Igbo man.   North  consequently must  lie on their bed the way they lay it  and not invite  the Igbos to bed  with them  The feudal  North cannot eat it’s cake and have it back   1966 is not 2024 , I am therefore advising the Northern leaders must not start another progrom or civil  war  the out come which nobody can predict.

 

Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo  writes from Lagos

