Nomination Of Clark-Omeru’ll Greatly Enrich Nigeria’s Foreign Policy Engagement-Dafinone

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has commended the nomination of Ambassador-Designate Efe Alexandra Clark-Omeru, describing her as an accomplished diplomat whose professionalism, experience, and passion for national service will greatly enrich Nigeria’s foreign policy engagement.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 made available to Urhobotiday, Senator Dafinone said he was delighted to receive Clark-Omeru earlier in the day ahead of her screening at the National Assembly. He described the meeting as both insightful and reassuring, given her track record in the foreign service.

“This morning, I had the pleasure of receiving Ambassador-Designate, Amb. Efe Alexandra Clark-Omeru, ahead of her screening at the National Assembly,” he said. “Ambassador-Designate Clark-Omeru is one of the 34 career diplomats recently nominated by the President as part of the 68 ambassadors-designate forwarded to the Senate for confirmation—an important signal of the administration’s commitment to professionalism, merit, and continuity within our foreign service.”

Dafinone noted that their engagement touched on the responsibilities awaiting her, as well as her vision for elevating Nigeria’s global standing. “During our engagement, we discussed the responsibilities that accompany her prospective role, the strategic contributions she is poised to make to Nigeria’s diplomatic corps, and her vision for strengthening Nigeria’s presence and influence on the global stage,” he added.

Ambassador-Designate Clark-Omeru, widely respected across the diplomatic community, is best known for her groundbreaking service in Cameroon, where she became the first female Consul General covering the Littoral and West Regions. She earned widespread praise for uniting the Nigerian community, strengthening bilateral relations, and promoting patriotism through impactful cultural diplomacy. Her leadership also stood out during national celebrations and crisis-resolution engagements involving Nigerian citizens abroad.

A seasoned diplomat with decades of experience, Clark-Omeru previously served at Nigeria’s High Commission in South Africa, in Argentina as head of mission, and as Minister II in Pretoria—roles that solidified her reputation as a firm, compassionate, and highly competent envoy.

Born on October 6, 1972, in Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, she holds degrees in Sociology/Anthropology and Social Work from the University of Benin. Beyond her civil service career, she holds royal status as a Queen by virtue of her marriage to HRM Michael G. Omeru, the Ovie of Agbon Kingdom in Delta State.

Senator Dafinone expressed confidence that her nomination would strengthen Nigeria’s foreign missions and uphold the tradition of excellence expected of career diplomats.

“I wish Ambassador-Designate Clark-Omeru every success in her screening and, upon confirmation, a productive and impactful tenure in service to our nation,” he said.

Her confirmation, analysts say, would reaffirm the Federal Government’s commitment to rewarding competence, enhancing global engagement, and projecting Nigeria’s diplomatic strength through seasoned professionals like Clark-Omeru.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com