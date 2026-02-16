Niger-Delta Games: Oborevwori Charges Athletes On Sportsmanship

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged athletes representing the state at the forthcoming Niger Delta Games to compete with determination.

The Governor gave the charge while receiving the Niger Delta Torch of Unity at Government House, Asaba on Monday.

Represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, Ph.D., he noted that the region remains peaceful and continues to provide opportunities for talented youths to flourish on national and international stages.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s collective commitment to building a future where young people are empowered to reach their full potential.

“I urge all participating athletes to compete with determination, fairness, and true sportsmanship, mindful of the fact that they are not just competing for medals, but serving as ambassadors of hope, unity, and progress for the entire Niger Delta.

“I am greatly honoured and delighted to receive the Torch of Unity for the Second Edition of the Niger Delta Games here in Delta State.

“This Torch goes far beyond a ceremonial sporting emblem, it is a profound symbol of peace, unity, and the shared vision of the

Niger Delta people to harness sports as a catalyst for sustainable development.

“It speaks to our collective strength, our common heritage, and our unwavering resolve to deepen regional integration through constructive and inclusive initiatives.

“Delta State is proud to be associated with this noble project, which has steadily evolved into a credible platform for the discovery and grooming of sporting talents, the encouragement of healthy competition, and the reinforcement of brotherhood among the states of the Niger Delta.

“The Niger Delta Games has continued to demonstrate that sports can unite us across boundaries and differences, while opening doors of opportunity for our youths, as preparations intensify for the Games to be hosted in Benin City, Edo State.

“Sports remains one of the most effective tools for engaging young people positively, it instils discipline, nurtures teamwork, promotes excellence, and steers our youths away from social vices.

“Through initiatives such as the NIger Delta Games, we inspire our voung men and women to dream boldly, embrace hard work, and channel their energies towards productive and fulfilling pursuits.

“I commend the organisers, Dunamis lcon Limited, for their vision, consistency, and commitment to using sports as a vehicle for regional development.

“I also acknowledge and appreciate the critical support of the sponsor, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), whose investment in this Games underscores its dedication to youth empowerment, peace, and unity across the Niger Delta region.

“The Delta State Government assures the organisers and all stakeholders of its unwavering support towards the successful staging of the Games in Benin City, Edo State, and the full realisation of its noble objectives.

“As we receive this Torch of Unity today, we reaffirm our collective commitment to building a future where our youths are empowered, our region remains peaceful, and our abundant talents are given the opportunity to flourish on national and international stages,” the Governor said.

The Managing Director of Dunamis Icon Limited, Hon. Itiakpo Ikpokpo, said that the Niger Delta Games was designed to identify and add value to talents.

He assured the Delta State government of adequate preparations for the event and revealed that over 4,000 athletes will participate in the competition.

