Man In Police Net For Defiling Daughter, Infecting Her With HIV/Aids In Delta Community

LAGOS APRIL 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police in Otu-Jeremi Division, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have arrested a forty eight, 48 year old father living with HIV AIDS for defiling his 10-year old daughter.

The suspect, identified as David, was arrested Friday morning, DAILY POST can report.

Medical examination conducted by the Police indicated constant penetration of the minor by her father.

It was gathered that the suspect had consistently slept with unsuspecting women in the community and had also allegedly infected his wife.

DAILY POST reports that trouble started for Mr David after his wife noticed their daughter became sickly and ematiated.

She reportedly took the young child for medical examination where her HIV status was confirmed. Following interrogation, the child revealed that the father had been defiling her for sometime now.

However, the child’s declined comments when our correspondent sought to speak with her on the matter.

There were indications that members of her husband’s family were pressuring her to recant her claims, withdraw the matter from the police and effect the husband’s release from custody.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe confirmed the reports in a text message and phone chat with our correspondent in Warri.

In the text message, he said,”I don’t know about AIDs but yes he is in custody.”

Also in a telephone chat he said,”Yes! The man is in custody.”

Reacting to the matter, a human rights activist, Israel Joe, urged the Delta State Police Command to ensure the Police isolate the suspect from society to prevent him from further spreading the disease to innocent persons.

He tasked the Police to ensure that justice is done in the matter in the interest of fairness and truth.

The Activist also appealed to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Women Affairs to come to the aid of the child and provide her with drugs and better treatment to save her life.

DailyPost

