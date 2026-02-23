Majemite Congratulates Ofomukoro  On Election As APC Ughelli-North Chairman

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBORODAY)- Olorogun Fred Okiemute Majemite has congratulated Comr. Lucky Ofomukoro on his emergence as the new chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ughelli North Local Government Area, describing the outcome as a defining moment for the party’s future in the council.

Majemite, in a statement made available to journalists in Ughelli, described Ofomukoro as a tested and dependable party stalwart, noting that his emergence signals a new era of unity, renewed strength and strategic leadership for the party in the local government.

He stressed that the new chairman emerged through a legitimate and transparent consensus process, witnessed by leaders and stakeholders of the party across the area, insisting that the outcome reflected the collective will of the APC family in Ughelli North.

Among party leaders present at the congress were Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, Dr. Isaac Akpoveta, Chief Godwin Adode, Hon. Onoriode Agofure and Sir Festus Ahon, as well as the Executive Chairman of the council, Chief Jaro Omovudu Egbo, and several other elders of the party who remained seated throughout the consensus process.

The high point of the gathering was the formal inauguration of Ofomukoro and members of his executive committee, marking the commencement of a new leadership phase for the party in the area.

Both Majemite and Egbo maintained that the choice of Ofomukoro was not accidental but the product of wide consultations and broad based consensus among party leaders at home and in the diaspora, charging the new leadership to sustain internal harmony and reposition the APC for sustained electoral success beyond 2027.

