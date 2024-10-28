Jubilation As Delta Communities Get Electricity After 15 Years Of Darkness

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Electricity has been restored to Ekuku-Agbor and its adjoining communities in Ika South local government area of Delta State after 15 years.

The completion of a sub-station in the community has put paid to the years of blackout in Ekuku-Agbor, Obi-Agbor, Egbudu Akan and several other communities.

Delta State governor, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, and the chairman of Ika South local government area, Engr Jerry Ehiwarior, were instrumental to making the long held dream of power restoration, a reality.

Residents were on Thursday enveloped in ecstasy, jubilating as they showered encomiums on the governor and the chairman.

According to credible sources in the community, Engr Ehiwarior, immediately he assumed office as commissioner for Power and Energy in 2023, initiated measures to restore electricity in the area.

He resigned from the position in March this year but went ahead to ensure that the project was completed.

It was learnt that due to the plea of the then commissioner, a contract was awarded by the state government to resuscitate the power sub-station at Ekuku-Agbor.

The joy of the people knew no bounds as they celebrated the development, saying both Gov Oborevwori and Engr Ehiwarior have proven to be empathetic leaders.

Some of the community leaders who spoke with newsmen, including Chief P. C. Aliemeke, Mr Simon Okocha, the president-general of Ekuku-Agbor community and Chief Isaac Ebonka, of Agbor-Alidinma, said they were glad to witness the historic moment after years of lost hope.

While thanking the governor for the gesture, the people said their confidence in the state government had been restored.

They said that with the restoration of electricity supply, economic activities in Ekuku-Agbor and adjoining communities that cut across Ika South and Aniocha South local government areas have been revived.

It would be recalled that Ehiwarior, on assumption of office as commissioner, promised to lobby for the restoration of electricity in the area.

