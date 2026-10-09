How Omo-Agege’s Records Outshine Aguariavwado, Dafinone In Senate

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By Godwin Anaughe

LAGOS OCTOBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-We have seen the outburst from Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Senior Political Adviser to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, claiming Urhobo will vote massively for Senator Ede Dafinone and that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has nothing to campaign with.

Ordinarily, we would ignore such daydreaming. But we cannot allow a man with an empty record to rewrite history. It is necessary to remind Aguariavwodo of his abysmal record of failure and how he degenerated from the dignity of the Senate to the indignity of a perpetual messenger and errands carrier of every Governor of Delta State.

Start with his claim that Omo-Agege has nothing to campaign with. It is not just false; it is delusional. As Deputy President of the Senate, Omo-Agege delivered for Delta Central what no Urhobo Senator before him ever did: the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun; the Defence Space School, Orogun; the Oil and Gas Industrial Park at Eku-Sanubi; and the Federal University of Medical & Health Sciences, Kwale. These are not wrappers, salt, rice, motorcycles, keke, POS, or cassava stems. They are permanent federal institutions that will create jobs for generations. He gave legal framework to FUPRE, secured hundreds of federal jobs for our people, built over 400 blocks of classrooms, and delivered over 10,000 solar streetlights, transformers, roads, water projects and ICT centres. He also empowered thousands across Urhoboland. There is hardly any community in Urhobo without Omo-Agege’s footprint.

In Ughelli South alone, over 100 of his projects are on the ground and verifiable: 35 transformers, 100 solar streetlight installations, two water projects, two ICT centres and three major school interventions.

After 27 years in power, what can Aguariavwodo point to? Cassava stems distributed at PTI as empowerment to Urhobo people.

This is a man who has held everything: Member of the House of Representatives; Managing Director of the NDDC, with the entire Niger Delta budget under him; Senator; Chairman of the Niger Delta River Basin Authority; Special Adviser on Special Projects and Infrastructure to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; and, since 2 June 2023, Senior Political Adviser to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. Billions of naira passed through his hands. His only monument is cassava stems. That is failure in its purest form.

As Senator, he did nothing for Okpare. Nothing for Olomu. Nothing for Ughelli South. Nothing for Urhobo. He was a bench-warmer in the Senate. He has never won an election on his own merit. He was brought in to complete the term of his late predecessor, Senator Pius Ewherido, after his painful death. Goodluck Jonathan handed him the PDP ticket, and Uduaghan funded his campaign in seven of the eight LGAs in Delta Central. Only in Ughelli North did Omo-Agege fund it himself. When he tried to run on his own in 2015, his own party threw him out. He could not even win his primary. His people and his party told him plainly: you have failed.

He could not even pass the FUPRE Bill that Ewherido lived and died for. President Jonathan was in Aso Rock, ready to sign it. The man who claimed Jonathan was his personal friend could not deliver a single bill. It was Omo-Agege who passed the establishment act of FUPRE and got President Muhammadu Buhari to sign it into law within five months of entering the Senate.

Under Aguariavwodo, Ovworigbala in Ughelli South lived in total darkness. Not one pole of streetlight. That community only saw light for the first time in 2021, when Omo-Agege installed solar streetlights. Their own Senator left them in darkness.

When the ocean was swallowing homes, farms and ancestral graves in Egbo-Ide, Aguariavwodo was in Abuja gallivanting. He did nothing while his people cried. It was Omo-Agege who got the Ecological Fund Office to secure the shoreline protection embankment that saved Egbo-Ide from disappearing.

Look at Aguariavwodo’s own Ward 6 in Ughelli South, where he staged his so-called strategic meeting. The main transformer powering Okpare-Olomu today, the same one lighting Aguariavwodo’s own house where he sat to insult Omo-Agege, was installed by Omo-Agege. The man could not even light his own house.

Omo-Agege gave full solar streetlight coverage to Oguname, Ovwor and Effurun-Otor in that same Ward 6. Aguariavwodo could not light a single street there as Senator. Omo-Agege built two blocks of six classrooms in Effurun-Otor and a modern, fully equipped library. Aguariavwodo cannot point to one project in his own ward as Senator or NDDC boss. And he has the nerve to say Omo-Agege has nothing to campaign with?

What will Ede Dafinone campaign with? Three wasted years in the Senate. No bill passed. No visible project. No voice when Urhobo was insulted. Dafinone is simply Aguariavwodo Part 2: silent in Abuja, absent in Urhobo, only showing up when elections are near.

Aguariavwodo’s attempt to justify Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s greedy and selfish agenda by comparing it to Ibori and Ibru is dishonest. When Chief James Ibori was Governor from 1999 to 2007, he could have produced a Senator from Western Urhobo, where he comes from, but he chose not to, in the spirit of fairness and inclusivity. He supported Senator Fred Brume from Udu and His Excellency Senator Felix Ibru from Ughelli North, both from Eastern Urhobo.

What Oborevwori is doing now is a deliberate plan for Okpe to produce the Governor and the Senator, and pocket all top positions in Delta Central, while Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu, Uvwie, Ethiope East and Ethiope West are left as spectators. Urhobo rejects this dynasty. Urhobo rejects this slavery. Urhobo Ovuovo stands for equity, fairness and rotational justice. That is what Omo-Agege and the NDC represent.

That Aguariavwodo gathered a few political jobbers and stomach-infrastructure seekers in his sitting room at Okpare-Olomu and called it a meeting of the Urhobo Nation is laughable. The real Urhobo Nation spoke on 4 October 2026 in Ughelli, when over 10,000 Deltans marched peacefully for Omo-Agege and the NDC. That is the authentic voice, not a voice vote moved and seconded in a living room. If the APC is so loved as he claims, why did the APC Council Chairman of Ughelli North LGA seal the shop of Ambassador Tobore Agbah for organising that march? Tyranny is not popularity. It is a confession that you have been rejected.

Let Aguariavwodo hear this clearly: Urhobo is tired. Tired of insecurity, bad roads, darkness and a government that has mortgaged our future. No amount of name-dropping President Bola Tinubu will save a failed Senator, a failed Governor and a failed APC in Delta State.

Come 2027, Urhobo will indeed vote massivelyfor Peter Obi for President, Ovie Omo-Agege for Senate, Chris Iyovware for Governor and all NDC candidates, to reclaim Urhobo pride, dignity and destiny.

Godwin Anaughe, Special Adviser on Strategy and Communications to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

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