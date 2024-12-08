High Stone Global University USA Honours Tantita Executive Director With  Doctorate Degree

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Executive Director , Operations and Technical at Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited , Captain Warredi Enisuoh, has bagged a honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership and Strategic Management and ‘’ Lifetime Achievement “ Award from the prestigious High Stone Global University, Texas, USA.

Captain Enisuoh was honored at the university ‘s 2024 International Conference, Special Convocation and Awards Ceremony held at Asaba on Saturday.

Enisuoh was recognized for his immense contributions to maritime and aviation safety, innovative security strategies in the field of maritime and security operations.

Enisuoh is a highly accomplished maritime and aviation expert with over two decades of experience spanning multiple industries.

His impressive career is defined by leadership roles in maritime operations, aviation and national security with a focus on protecting vital infrastructure in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Captain Enisuoh has made significant contributions to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) where he served as Director of Maritime Safety and Director of Shipping Development.

Captain Enisuoh has held several critical positions in both the maritime and aviation sectors. He had served in Singapore and Australia where he helped ensured safety and regulatory compliance across Australian and Singaporean vast coastlines.

Addressing journalists after the award, he thanked the High Stone Global University, Texas for finging him worthy of the award, saying the award is a push for him to give his best for the well being of society.

He explained that Tantita Security Services is one hundred percent committed to the safety of pipelines within its area of operations.

He said: “We are in because it is our environment and we don’t want a situation where the future generations will jave nothing to fall back on in terms of environment. Before now, there was much degradation but we are recapturing the environment.

“We will continue to thank the federal government for the opportunity they gave to us. We are not going to fail the federal government but we will continue with the job we are doing. We will continue to senditise the communities to take their eyes off nefarious activities in the area.

“We are not only protecting the crude oil lines that pass through the area but we are going to try to change the behavioral activities of the people to ensure investors come to the region to do business.”

On behalf of other awardees, Captain Enisuoh appreciated the authorities of High stone Global University for the recognition, saying that the awards will spur him to do more.

The event also featured a lecture series delivered by Prof. Jasper Ejovwokoghene Ikpesu, titled “ Sustainability Through Good Governance and Community Development” with a case study on Costa Rica and Finland.

Highlighting the successes in the administration models of Finland and Costa Rica, Prof. Ikpesu recommended that Nigeria should adopt their policies in environmental governance, human development and social policies, community engagement to enhance her development stride.

The Prof. also said that concerted efforts should be made to foster transparent governance , empower individuals through education and health and leveraging on strength of community needs to create sustainable goals and a future for all.

