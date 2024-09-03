Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Driver In Foiled Abduction Of  Delta Lawmaker’s Wife

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Two mobile policemen and the driver of an SUV are feared dead following a suspected kidnap attempt on Monday night along Jakpa Road, Uvwie Local Government Area in Delta State. The incident involved suspected kidnappers attempting to abduct a woman from a vehicle.

State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, stated that he could not confirm the deaths but noted that the kidnap attempt was successfully foiled. Responding to inquiries from Vanguard via WhatsApp, Edafe confirmed that three AK-47 rifles and a vehicle were recovered from the suspects, who managed to escape.

“She wasn’t kidnapped; it was foiled. Three AK-47 rifles and their operational vehicle were recovered while the hoodlums escaped,” he said. In a follow-up phone call, he added, “The deaths of the men are not confirmed yet.”

An eyewitness from Jakpa Road, speaking anonymously, recounted the chaos that ensued as gunshots rang out. “We all ran for our lives when we heard the gunshots. Some residents quickly ran into their houses and locked their doors,” he said.

Local sources indicated that three individuals, including the two policemen and the SUV driver, were shot, but it remains unclear if they succumbed to their injuries. “We saw blood. We saw three people shot, but we don’t know if they died. Although they appeared dead,” some witnesses reported.

