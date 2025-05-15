Family Suspends Delta Council Chairman Jaro Egbo Over Alleged Corruption, Disrespect

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 15TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The embattled chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area in Delta State, Jaro Egbo, has been suspended by the Abovwe Descendants Union (ADU) and banned from participating in family meetings and activities due to allegations of gross misconduct, dishonesty, physical assault on elders, and the fraudulent conversion of family properties, SaharaReporters has learned.

According to sources, the decision to suspend Egbo was made at an extraordinary elders’ meeting held on May 12, 2025, at Abovwe Hall, Ekrabovwe Quarters in Uduere, with representatives from the four main family groups—Owhefe, Ogun, Odebor, and Erineyenre.

A family member who attended the meeting revealed that after extensive deliberations, the family collectively agreed to suspend the embattled chairman until he clears himself of the allegations made against him.

The communiqué accuses Egbo of physically assaulting family elders on April 29, 2025, an act the family described as a disgrace and an affront to the institution of elderhood.

In a communiqué dated May 12, 2025, issued after the meeting and signed by the leaders of the four family groups—Pa. David Oduorere (Owhefe), Pa. Emmanuel Arhern Erhueh (Ogun), Mr. Joseph Egoide (Odebor), and Pa. Emagboro (Erineyenre)—the family condemned the actions of the council chairman.

The family also cited multiple instances of financial misconduct, including the mismanagement of family lands and funds. Additionally, Egbo allegedly overstepped his boundaries by threatening the family chairman and attempting to seize leadership roles within the family structure.

The communiqué further states that Egbo must account for the alleged unreturned funds, provide a thorough explanation for his abuse of power, and show genuine remorse before his suspension will be reconsidered.

It reads, “Besides his abnormal disrespect to the family elders in council, he has been called upon to pay back to the family amounts he has defrauded the family. He legitimately purchased 6 acres for his residence but is presently occupying 11 acres without recourse to the family.

“He collected N8 million from the family to pursue extension of electricity poles to Abovwe quarters which till date he has not done for over three years. Another N8 million of family funds realised from sales of family land at Akpuvanagha.

“He, under false claim obtained family land purportedly for Anglican church but which he later converted and sold.

“He is also called upon to refund all the monies from sales of family land that were and advanced to him when he was having trying times at Abuja. Continuously intimidating and threatening to sack the family chairman when he is not the head of the family.”

“The family eldest man who countered him he has no such powers led to his threatening to jail him. Until he clears himself of the above issues he remains suspended from participating in any family meeting or family activities,” the family added.

When contacted for comments regarding the kickback allegations, the embattled Ughelli North Council Chairman, Jaro Egbo, did not respond to phone calls or messages sent to his mobile line as of the time this report was filed.

Saharareporters

