Denis Osadebe University Honours Ughelli South LGA Boss With Exemplary Grassroot Dev. Award

By Godwin Ogheneode/Bernard Evurosa

LAGOS JUNE 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In recognition of his relentless effort at entrenching purposeful leadership, the Ughelli South Local Government Council Executive Chairman, Hon Dr Lucky Avweromre was on 3rd June, 2025 bestowed with the prestigious Award for Grassroot Development and Good Governance.

The award which had the presence of key university officers including the Vice chancellor, Prof. Ben. E. A Oghojafor among others came during the 2nd Annual National Conference organised by the Faculty of Management Sciences.

The award was bestowed on the council boss as a mark of honour by the faculty having been with them from the inception and for his landmark academic Contributions towards the faculty within the period of his service with them.

This is in addition to his track record of good governance since ascendency to elective office in Ughelli South Local Government Council.

Reacting to the award, the recipient, Hon Dr Lucky Avweromre, a former lecturer at the institute who stormed Dennis Osadebe University with his executive team and leadership of his Legislative arm expressed profound elation at the gesture.

In his response, he reminisced on his days in the faculty just as he highlighted how collective synergy within the faculty yielded unprecedented academic development in the school.

Dr Avweromre expatiated further on the impact of management in the evolving critical socio political economy of any nation stressing on the imperativeness of the same in nation building.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Legislative Arm of the Ughelli South Local Government Council, Rt Hon Mary-Andrew Majemite has congratulated the council boss on the award.

Speaking to the press after the ceremony in Asaba, the Leader posited that the award was well deserved considering the council boss’ outstanding performance since assuming office within two years.

