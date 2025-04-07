Delta State Ahead Of Others At Niger Delta Sports Festival With 67 Medals

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Team Delta has raced to an early lead on the medals table at the ongoing Niger Delta Sports Festival, securing 67 medals.

Nine states are currently battling for supremacy at the first-ever Niger Delta Sports Festival in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

According to the medal table released on Sunday in Uyo by the Main Organising Committee, Delta State is leading after winning 32 golds,16 silvers and 19 bronze medals, making a total of 67.

Second on the table is Bayelsa, with 29 gold,16 silver and 11 bronze medals, totalling 56 medals.

Edo is sitting in the third position with 55 medals: 10 golds, 25 silver and 20 bronze medals.

Team Rivers is sitting fourth on the medals table with 10 gold, seven silver and 14 bronze medals, totalling 31 medals.

Akwa Ibom state currently occupies the fifth position with four gold, seven silver, and eight bronze medals, while Ondo State can boast of four gold, nine silver and six bronze medals to sit in the sixth position.

Team Imo is seventh on the table with three gold, nine silver and 14 bronze medals, totalling 26 medals.

Also, team Cross River has three gold, four silver and 12 bronze medals to make it 19 medals to sit 8th.

Team Abia is last on the table with 13 medals: three gold, four silver and six gold medals.

Action continues on Monday as teams battle to increase their tally in various sports.

The Whistler

