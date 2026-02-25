Delta Police Intercept 1,520 Packets Of Illicit Drugs Along Asaba-Agbor Expressway

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, has recorded another significant operational successes in separate intelligence led operations aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks and curbing violent crimes within the State.

Record made available by delta Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO)- SP Bright Edafe revealed that on 13 February 2026 at about 2230hrs, operatives of the Eagle Net Special Squad while on routine stop and search duty along the Asaba Agbor Expressway near Northwest Filling Station, intercepted a white J5 Bus with registration number 7BGT 60LG.

“A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a large quantity of illicit substances carefully concealed beneath company machines. Recovered were one thousand five hundred and twenty (1,520) packets of Tramadol and Swinol tablets. The driver, Ebuka Dominion, 30 years old, from Aguta LGA of Anambra State, and the motor boy, Emmanuel Terdule, 30 years old, from Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State, were arrested at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was intended for distribution.

“Acting on information obtained during interrogation, operatives arrested Peter Etim Akpan, 47 years old, from Nibiaya Uruan LGA of Akwa Ibom State, alleged to be the owner of the drugs. Investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate,” the PPRO stated.

In another development, on 22nd February 2026 at about 1520hrs, operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team, acted on credible intelligence regarding a suspect linked to a series of robberies within Warri metropolis.

Following coordinated surveillance, the team arrested Collins Darlington, 23 years old, of Ughewughe community in Ughelli South LGA, at Otor-Ighwreko area of Ughelli town.

During interrogation, the suspect led operatives to a bush in Jedo area of Warri where a locally made gun concealed in the ground, was recovered. The suspect confessed to being a member of the Aye Confraternity and admitted involvement in several door to door robbery incidents within Warri.

Edafe said efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the criminal gang identified in the course of investigation.

Reacting to the development, CP Aina Adesola noted that the Delta State Police Command remains committed to intelligence driven policing and the protection of lives and property.

He encouraged members of the public to continue to support the Police with credible and timely information to sustain the fight against crime across the State.

