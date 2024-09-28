Delta: Brutality, Extortion, Stealing, Abuse Of Power  By Sapele Policemen

Share This





















By Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Our attention has been drawn to the nefarious acts of some trigger – happy police officers who opened fire on defenceless Nigerian citizens in Sapele metropolis, Delta State in a raid of a private property on the orders of the Divisional Police Officer .

In the process of the raid , Trust Aghomi and Sunday Egbri were hit by stray bullets and were fatally wounded. Both men were rushed by their families to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.

In the said raid occupants of the said property were brutalised and one Jennifer Aghomi, a POS operator was assaulted by the said police officers who arrested her and her three year old baby and detained them at the police station.

They seized her POS machine and the sum of N30, 000.00 cash and when she and her baby were eventually released, the police returned her POS machine to her but converted the cash .

Based on a credible source , we are informed that one Mr God’slove Aghomi was driving home in company of his father when police officers stopped them and demanded for bribe. Mr God’ slove refused, complaining that barely three weeks ago the same group of police officers extorted the sum of N150, 000,.00 from him because his vehicle papers were not complete and that now that he has regularised them he was not going to bribe them again which infuriated the police officers who assaulted both men and chased them to their residence near by attacking everybody therein recklessly firing life bullets.

In view of above we are calling on the inspector general of the Nigerian police force to without delay investigate the case of brutality, extortion, stealing and flagrant abuse of power against. officers of the Nigerian police at the Sapele Divisional police Statation in the interest of justice and image of the Nigerian Police Force.

Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo writes fro Lagos

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com