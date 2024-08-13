Delta Pastor Withdraws N1bn Libel Suit Against  VeryDarkMan

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has demonstrated his deep commitment to the principles of grace and forgiveness, saying he has forgiven the controversial social media activist known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Fufeyin had sued VDM for N1billion over the latter’s claims on social media against his church and activities.

However, Prophet Fufeyin said on Sunday that he has extended forgiveness to VDM, a development has gone viral and captured the attention of millions of netizens.

“Verydarkman, I, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, extend forgiveness to you. I am withdrawing the court case against you. Following the teachings of Jesus, who preached peace and corrected sinners, I forgive you. May you learn from your mistakes and walk in righteousness from now on, my son,” Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin said.

This act of reconciliation did not just involve words; it was a deeply symbolic moment that reflected the Prophet’s belief in the power of redemption and the importance of healing old wounds.

Social media platforms have been abuzz over the backlash of the legal action between the prophet and the social media influencer VDM, suggesting that the olive branch being extended by the prophet may bring an end to the face-off.

