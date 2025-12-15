“Delta Labour Party Can’t Survive Under Unprogressive Ideology”

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The State Coordinator Labour Party Directorate of Mobilization and Integration, Dr Gometi O Crested charged Delta Labour Party Chairman, Mr Vincent Okwuokei to embrace inclusiveness.

In a statement signed by the State Directorate of Mobilization and Integration, Dr Gometi O Crested, he raised major concern over the current leadership of the party describing it as undemocratic and insensitive to the current political progression in Nigeria where all political parties directly/indirectly seeking for coalition to build stronger force ahead 2027 general elections.

“I really don’t understand why on earth a party would choose to work in a close-door in the current political atmosphere in Nigeria and expect Nigerians, especially the youths to comfortably go alongside. Nigeria politics has taken a new dimension and I expect leaders of political parties especially Labour Party to rebrand to accommodate the changes. However, its so disappointing to see Delta State LP leadership dueling in unprogressive/unproductive operational pattern which existed before democracy,” he stated.

He recalled that Labour Party remains the most favored political party through the invasion of the Obidients in the last elections, and some of them in the Obidient leadership worked hardly to massively mobilised the Obidients into the party which resulted in the creation of the Directorate of Mobilization and Integration across the states, and the ideology really helped to grow the party.

He, however lamented that it’s unfortunate that the current leadership of the party in Delta State never see anything good in receiving new members and choose to run a close-door policy which makes the party uncomfortable for new members.

According to him, “The National leadership created the Directorate of Mobilization and Integration to intentionally grow the party membership strength which several States capitalized on to grow the party at the state level. However, Delta State which happened to be one of the hubs of the Obidients family with over 5,000 members that indicated interest to join the party are denied access. It becomes a major concern when you see party leaders pushing retrogressively in the 25th century. I begin to imagine if it’s a calculated attempt to frustrate anything related to His Excellency Peter Obi.

“We are no longer comfortable working under the leadership of restrictions and unprogressive ideology, hence I use this opportunity to call on the National Leadership to intervene on the current Delta State Labour Party leadership to bring peace and unity ahead 2027 general elections. This is important because we are not prepared to trade Nigerians hopes for any selfish interest.

“We are resilient, and we won’t seatback until the current ugly narrative in Nigeria political atmosphere is rewritten. We shall continue to build tirelessly in preparation for 2027 general elections and we shall not betray our corporate interests for any selfish/self promoting individuals.”

