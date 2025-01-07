Delta: How Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of Agbarho DPO, Neutralise 4 Members Of The Syndicate

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Police authorities have arrested the suspected killer of a cop in Delta State and also dismantled a child-trafficking syndicate in Plateau State.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Agbarho Division in Delta State Hassan Jega was killed on October 14, 2024, in a gun battle while he and his team tried to foil a robbery operation in the area.

But in a statement on Monday, the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Muyiwa Adejobi said operatives of the FID-IRT arrested the suspect Ogaga Dickson who is “a member of a notorious armed robbery syndicate responsible for the death” of the DPO.

“The operatives had earlier stormed the gang’s den and engaged them in a fierce gun duel leading to the neutralization of four of the gang members,” the police said.

“Upon Ogaga’s arrest, the police recovered one AK-47 rifle, one English pistol, one locally made pistol, ammunition of various calibres, and six exotic vehicles.”

