Delta Govt Approves N59bn For Agbor Flyover, N39.bn Asaba–Ughelli flyover, N35bn Sapele Dual Carriageway

LAGOS JULY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has approved the construction of a N59 billion flyover at Uromi Junction in Agbor, a N39.3 billion flyover at Otouwodo along the Asaba–Ughelli road, and a N35 billion dual carriageway on Sapele Road in Effurun.

These projects form part of a N230 billion infrastructure package endorsed by the State Executive Council to boost connectivity and development across Delta North, Delta Central, and Delta South senatorial districts.

The approvals were announced by the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads), Charles Aniagwu, during a press briefing in Asaba after the council meeting chaired by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Agbor flyover, awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, will feature two roundabouts and 30-meter-long beams—longer than those used in previous flyovers in the Warri axis. Aniagwu described it as a “game changer” that would improve safety at the busy junction and spur economic activity

“Today, the state executive council approved about N230 billion to cover projects in various sectors; roads, education, health, electricity, and other safety nets across the state,” Aniagwu stated.

He added, “The big one is the designing and construction of Flyover at Uromi Junction, Agbor in Ika North East Area at a cost of N59 billion.

“There is also going to be another flyover along Asaba-Ughelli at Otouwodo to cost N39.3 billion.

“The construction of dual carriageway Sapele Road, in Effurun, is to gulp about N35 billion.”

Aniagwu further stated that the government also approved the construction of the Koloko–Tissu Road in Warri North LGA, the Bomadi–Gbarigolor Road at a cost of N4.4 billion, the Bulu–Angiama Road off Patani Expressway valued at N5.1 billion, and the Ituru Road in the Elumeh (Okpe–Sapele axis) for N5 billion.

Other road projects include the Akujeba–Merije Road pegged at N4.4 billion, the Onovou Community Road from Benin Expressway at N2.1 billion, the Olikiliki Layout Road in Asaba for N1.4 billion, and internal roads in the College of Education, Mosogar, at N1.6 billion.

Also approved were the Esuala internal road and the Emu–Obodeti and Abbey/Abraka Road overlay at N2.6 billion, the Camp Two internal roads in Warri South for N1.05 billion, and the access road to the Model Technical College in Obiaruku, Nkwuani LGA, for N1 billion. Road works were also approved in Oko Amakom, Oko Obiakpom, and Oko Anala, all at a combined cost of N1.6 billion. The Okwa Crescent road project was valued at N318 million.

The state government also approved N15.3 billion for flood control in Agbor and N5.6 billion for similar works in the Summit area of Asaba, which frequently experiences seasonal flooding.

To support the Federal Government’s ongoing work on the Second Niger Bridge corridor, the council approved N10 billion for compensation to landowners along the 17.5-kilometre stretch connecting the Asaba–Onitsha–Benin Expressway.

In the health sector, the state will spend N7.1 billion on acquiring new medical equipment for selected General Hospitals under a partnership with the Federal Government. The council also approved N1.2 billion to clear retirement benefits for 132 staff members of Delta State University.

Aniagwu said the government has terminated several non-performing contracts, some awarded as far back as 2013, to redirect resources and ensure that communities receive the full benefits of state investments.

