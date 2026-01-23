Delta Government Donates N10m In Support  Of ‘A Ride For Life’  Cancer Treatment Initiative

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has donated the sum of N10 million to support the humanitarian campaign of Miss Chineyenwa Judith Amadi, aimed at raising funds for cancer patients across the country through her initiative, “A Ride for Life.”

Presenting the cheque on behalf of the state government, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, described cancer as one of the most devastating diseases confronting contemporary society.

He said the state government was honoured to associate with the initiative, noting that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori gave a clear directive for the donation in support of the noble cause.

“This is our contribution, our statement of solidarity, and our commitment to humanity,” Dr. Emu said, adding that the gesture reflected the government’s resolve to give strong support to initiatives that seek to alleviate human suffering.

According to him, the burden of cancer affects families, communities, and the entire healthcare system, stressing that every effort aimed at easing this burden deserves encouragement and support.

“I am pleased to inform you that steps are being taken to ensure that cancer facility is established, so that our people can access quality cancer care within the state, without the added hardship of travelling long distances,” he said.

Commending Miss Amadi for riding motorcycle across 16 countries as part of her advocacy, the SSG disclosed that the state government was investing in saving lives.

“This is not just about goodwill; it is about providing the right information, guidance, and support to help initiatives like this to achieve their objectives and make real impact,” he added.

Also speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the SSG’s Conference Hall in Asaba, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, emphasised that while treatment is critical, prevention remains the most powerful tool in the fight against cancer.

He explained that in cases such as cervical cancer, early intervention through appropriate medical procedures can significantly reduce, and in many cases prevent, the disease.

He noted that breast cancer, when detected early, is highly manageable.

“Regular hospital visits, routine medical check-ups, and timely breast examinations can lead to early detection and ultimately save lives,” he stated.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to healthcare development, noting that beyond infrastructure, the government was investing heavily in modern medical equipment.

He revealed that across the three senatorial districts, Delta State has functional and state-of-the-art MRI facilities that rank among the best available.

“These are critical, expensive, and life-saving investments, and they demonstrate our resolve to building a strong, responsive healthcare system,” he said.

In her remarks, a visibly elated Miss Amadi expressed gratitude to the Delta State Government for the gesture, stating that the goal of her initiative is to raise funds for cancer patients who cannot afford treatment and to give them hope and encouragement to continue fighting the disease.

“This journey is deeply personal for me. I have lost loved ones to cancer, and I also have loved ones who have survived it. I am currently very close to someone who is battling cancer, and that experience is what truly inspired this project,” she said.

She recounted how earlier in 2025 she began personally supporting the chemotherapy of a cancer patient who could barely afford treatment, only to later realise that many patients are forced to abandon treatment midway due to lack of funds.

“They are not lacking courage; they are lacking support. That realisation pushed me to invest my personal resources into a project I named ‘A Ride for Life.’ The goal is simple but powerful: to raise funds for people in this situation and to remind them that they are not alone,” she said.

The event was attended by the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu; the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Festus Ahon; and other government officials.

