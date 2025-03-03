Delta: Five Ndokwa  Communities Get Electricity After 20 Years Of Darkness

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Electricity has been brought to Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta state, especially Onicha Ukwuani quarters and other communities in total darkness for over 20 years.

Recently, Chief Emeke Ochonogor established electricity for only five quarters- Amoji, Eweshi, Ibabu, Ike- Onicha and Ugiliamai” from the entire local government area and while a Chieftaincy title was conferred on him as” Omemma 1 of Onicha Ukwuani ” for electrifying the communities

The prime minister of the five quarters, the Onotu-Uku of Onicha, Chief George Ogwu, and the President General of Onicha-Ukwuani Youth, Comrade Ambrose Enuma, revealed that the community deems it necessary to honour Ochonoghor for his unending humanitarian gestures, especially his electrification of the communities.

“We have never seen a man who brings electricity to his community without the government’s help. Such a humanitarian kind cannot be overlooked without the community reciprocating by honouring him. You can see people from neighbouring communities, including Ogume, Utagba Uno, Iselegu and others, happy for us,” they praised.

Ochonogor expressed gratitude and happiness for the Chieftaincy title and said he didn’t know the community would go this far to crown him with it.

“I am very happy about the honour; it is a joy that your people recognise you and that you have done something for them. It is a good feeling, and hopefully, in the future, I am going to do more,” Ochonogor confessed.

