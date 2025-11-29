‘Delta Central 2027: It Will Be Unwise For Anyone To Contest Against Dafinone’

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Olorogun Godwin Obire, PhD, has expressed strong reservations over indications that some political actors from the Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency may be eyeing the Delta Central Senatorial seat in 2027.

He stated that Senator Ede Dafinone has earned the confidence of the district through performance, accessibility, and a refreshing style of representation that prioritises the collective interest of the Urhobo Nation and at a time when the people seek stability and continuity, it is only logical that a performing senator be returned for a second term. He argued that contesting against Senator Dafinone at this time would be unwise,.

According to him, “Moreover, the attempt to challenge Senator Ede Dafinone at a time when he is delivering tangible results is not just politically insensitive, it is strategically unwise. Dafinone has emerged as a stabilising figure, one whose representation has brought dignity, investments, and new visibility to Delta Central. Abandoning a performing senator simply because a few individuals want to recycle old ambitions would not only disrupt ongoing progress but also weaken the collective strength of the district.”

Obire emphasised that leadership should be grounded in merit and service.

Hear him, “Politics should be about service, not entitlement. It is not a birthright for any village, clan, or constituency. The era when one federal constituency repeatedly cornered the senatorial seat has passed. Delta Central now seeks a more balanced political future — one where every constituency has a fair chance, and where performance, not old networks, determines who leads. The Ughelli/Udu leaders who previously served have had their time, and history records their contributions; but the district has moved forward.”

Reiterating his growing support for Senator Dafinone’s re-election he stated, “As Delta Central approaches 2027, the call for continuity under Senator Ede Dafinone is growing louder. His steady, principled, and people-centred representation has made him the preferred choice for a second term. The district cannot afford an experiment or a backward step into political recycling. Senator Dafinone represents progress, balance, and the new face of Delta Central’s political future.

“For these reasons, the message ahead of 2027 is unmistakable: there is no vacancy in the Delta Central Senatorial seat. Senator Ede Dafinone has earned the mandate for a second term, and equity demands that other constituencies respect the rotation that has long favoured them. It is time to consolidate progress, not derail it,” Obire said.

