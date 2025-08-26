Dangote Truck  Allegedly  Crushes Eight To Death In Asaba Market, Injures Scores

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tragedy struck in Asaba, Delta State on Monday morning after a Dangote truck allegedly lost control and rammed into traders and passersby near Oko Market, close to the Onitsha Toll Gate.

According to multiple reports by eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 11:15, leaving at least eight people dead and dozens injured. Many victims were rushed to St. Rebecca Hospital in Mami Market, Asaba, for urgent treatment, while emergency responders were on the scene providing assistance.

This latest incident has reignited public concern, as it comes just weeks after reports that another Dangote truck allegedly hit Ruth Otabor, the sister of Big Brother Naija star, Josephina ‘Phyna’ Otabor. That earlier case sparked outrage across social media, with many Nigerians questioning the safety standards of heavy-duty trucks linked to the Dangote Group.

As of the time of filing this report, the Delta State Police Command and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had not released an official statement.

Although there has been tension since the incident occurred in the early hours, but residents of the area of the accident, who spoke to journalists, said Dangote truck had few weeks ago allegedly crushed some persons to death in Auchi and Warri Towns adding that the recurring decimal of Dangote truck drivers allegedly killing persons.

But Police spokesman in Delta State, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, disclosing that investigation was ongoing into how it all happened. Edafe said that the corpses of the victims were deposited at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Asaba, adding that the police will soon issue a statement on the incident.

“No arrest has been made but investigation is going on about the incident while the corpses of the victims are deposited at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Asaba. The Police Command will issue an official statement on the incident and those who were allegedly killed by the truck drivers. Although it’s painful, the law will take its cause for proper investigation,” he said.

