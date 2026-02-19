Dafinone Hails Success Of  APC  Sapele Ward 1 Congress, Describes Exercise As Free Of Dissent

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State Senator Ede Dafinone has declared that unity now defines the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sapele following the party’s Ward 1 Congress, describing the exercise as peaceful, inclusive, and free of dissent.

He disclosed that the Ward 1 consensus emerged after extensive consultations among local leaders.

Though not physically present at the venue, Dafinone said he received regular updates and urged aggrieved members to seek a resolution through dialogue. “We have to be one family to win the election. Our primary goal is to deliver Mr President, our governor, and all other APC positions,” he disclosed.

The Delta Central lawmaker while applauding the exercise in Sapele Ward 1, and across other wards in Sapele local government area, said, “The results of the consensus of Congress were announced. The House gave a resounding aye. There has been no protest, no dissenting voice.”

Underscoring what he called a decisive shift in party cohesion, the senator stated, “The days of 50-50, 70-30 are gone. We are all one party going forward, staffed by the strongest representatives across all the wards.” He noted that both former PDP members and longstanding APC members participated in the process.

Dafinone explained that leadership positions in Ward 1 were deliberately spread across all units to ensure broad representation. “This ensures that come election day, we have our strongest people on the ground ready to win,” he said.

Addressing reports of dissatisfaction in some quarters, the senator attributed the concerns to personal ambitions and inconsistent participation in party activities. “People who have not been attending the meetings for nearly one year, and show up three days before Congress demanding leadership, make it hard to accommodate everyone,” he remarked.

The APC conducted Ward Congresses across Delta State on Wednesday, with the Sapele Ward 1 exercise held at Chude Girls Grammar School, Sapele, attended by ward leaders and their representatives. With Comrade Justice Erikefe Obosievwe, emerging as Chairman, Osiebe Trust vice chairman, Ezealaji Chukwuebuka Secretary, Igie Kadiri Naomi Assistant Secretary, amongst others.

Party officials say the Sapele process aligns with broader efforts to consolidate grassroots structures across Delta Central’s 85 wards, while residents view the outcome as a signal of deeper collaboration between longstanding APC members and new entrants ahead of future elections.

