Dafinone Congratulates Sir Victor Akpoguma On His Elevation As Senior Advocate Of Nigeria

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central district of Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone on behalf of the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, heartily congratulate Sir Victor Akpoguma on his conferment with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Dafinone in a statement made available to Urhobotoday described the honour as a well-deserved recognition of Akpoguma distinguished career in the legal profession spanning over three decades, marked by integrity, brilliance, and dedication.

“Since the establishment of your law firm, V.E. Akpoguma & Co., in 1999, you have consistently demonstrated excellence in diverse areas of legal practice and contributed meaningfully to the advancement of justice in our country.

“As an illustrious son of the Urhobo Nation from Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, your elevation brings immense pride not only to your family and community but also to the entire Urhobo Nation and Delta State.

“May this great milestone inspire many others to pursue excellence in their chosen fields, and may the Almighty continue to grant you wisdom, good health, and success as you serve humanity and the nation, the statement read.

