Dafinone Celebrates Akpeki, Hails APC Delta Central Chairman on Birthday

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Senator Ede Dafinone I warmly celebrate with Chief Paulinus Akpeki, the Ugo of Okpe Kingdom, a consummate political tactician and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta Central, as he marks another year in his distinguished life.

He stated that the celebration offers a fitting moment to honour a man whose political journey has been defined by courage, strategy, and unwavering commitment to public service.

According to Dafinone, Chief Akpeki’s contributions to the growth of democracy and party politics in Delta State remain significant and enduring, adding that as a former Member of the House of Representatives and a former Commissioner in Delta State, he brought depth, experience, and purpose to governance, consistently demonstrating a firm grasp of policy, grassroots mobilisation, and inclusive leadership.

“Beyond his public offices, Chief Akpeki has distinguished himself as a stabilising force and rallying point within the APC, offering guidance, wisdom, and mentorship to both emerging and established political actors. His leadership as Chairman of the party in Delta Central reflects resilience, and a deep understanding of the political landscape, qualities that have strengthened the party’s presence in the district.

“As he marks his birthday today, I pray that Almighty God grants him continued good health, a strong mind, and His grace as he ages gracefully. May his days be filled with peace, fulfilment, and the satisfaction that comes from a life of service and impact. I wish him many more fruitful years in good health and happiness. Once more, congratulations and Happy Birthday Sir!,” he stated.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com