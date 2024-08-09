Confusion Rocks Delta PDP As Two Chairmen Emerge In Sapele Chapter

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has left members and stakeholders in a state of confusion with two persons laying claim to the party’s chairmanship seat in the Sapele chapter of the party.

While many expressed fears that the controversy may tear the party apart, others are concerned over the implications of the crisis on the party’s chances in future elections.

The crisis started on Wednesday August 7th 2024, when two separate factions of the party held parallel congresses, each producing a different chairman.

The incumbent chairman of the party in Sapele, Chief Godwin Dadi, was re-elected by one faction, while Chief Akpufuoma Pemu was elected by the other faction.

“This is a recipe for disaster,” said a party chieftain who preferred anonymity. How can we expect to win elections when we can’t even conduct a simple congress without controversy? I don’t know who to acknowledge as my party chairman at the moment.”

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and the state party leadership are expected to intervene in the crisis to prevent further damage to the party’s reputation.

As the crisis deepens, party members were calling for urgent intervention to resolve the issue.

“This is a test of leadership,” said a party stakeholder. “If we can’t resolve this crisis, how can we expect to lead the state?”

The Sapele PDP chapter has been plagued by internal conflicts in recent times, with various factions vying for control of the party.

“This is not the first time we are experiencing this kind of crisis,” said a party elder. “But this one is particularly worrisome because of the implications for the party’s future.”

As the controversy rages, party members are anxiously waiting for a resolution, hoping that the party can be reunited and refocused on its mission to serve the people of Sapele.

“We need a united party to move forward,” said a party member. “We can’t afford to be divided at this critical time.”

