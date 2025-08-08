BOXING: I Want To Have My World Title Fight In Nigeria – Efe Ajagba

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)–WBC silver title holder Efe Ajagba in this interview talks about fighting in Nigeria, his strengths, who he considers a threat in the heavyweight division and more in this interview with PETER AKINBO

How does it feel to be back in Nigeria?

Great, very great. Home is always home and there is no place like this. I give thanks to God for helping me return this way with a belt. He is the one that brought me to where I am today. I know where I came from, I know how I got to where I am now, and I never forgot my home.

How did you settle on the name ‘Silent Roller’?

Well, I used to call myself ‘One and only’, but then I thought to myself, everyone can be the one and only. After a while, I settled on ‘Silent Roller’, because I don’t talk too much, I just come in and do my job and roll on.

Can you tell us about how you left Nigeria for America?

I was going through a lot in Nigeria and in my haste to leave because I wanted to travel, I signed a wrong contract when I was an inexperienced boxer and it was later that I got the courage to switch it. My wife helped me with that. The country is hard so I know some of the younger boxers may be tempted to make such decisions but I believe they are more informed than I am. No matter what happens though, delay can’t stop you if you have that passion inside you.

We have had some champions of Nigerian descent in boxing and other combat sports, what do you think gives us the edge?

African fighters, we have strength and power. That is why I advice our fighters to not waste that power but just add more techniques because this is what gives us our edge. We have that natural power and that is what helps some of us become champions. We also have that mental strength that comes from the hustle here and that is what makes us stand out.

What do you think makes you feared as a boxer?

Well, I know many fear my right hand. Some like Mike Tyson when they’re in the ring will promise to knock you out and they will because they believe in themselves and I also believe in myself too but I think the standard of boxing as a whole has gotten better, there are many good fighters at the same time now. Asides that, there is another difference between I and Tyson who is a beast, is our height. For him, when he promises knockouts, he knows he can get in close to other boxers but for me, that is not my game, I have the reach so you should come to me. There are times we take that risk but not always as someone like Tyson. For me to get knocked out, I have to take the risk.

Have you ever been knocked out before, maybe in sparring?

No, never. When I spar, I make sure I beat them. If anyone comes to my sparring to train, they never come the next day and I spar every day. We call and when they hear they’re sparring with Efe Ajagba, a lot of them refuse to come.

What do you think is the most dangerous sport?

It’s definitely boxing. I hear some say American football, but most of those guys want to box but when they step into the ring, they get knocked out and whey they get knocked out, they ask ‘how do you do it?’ and say ‘men, boxing is a crazy sport.’ They never knew what goes into boxing, and when they find out, they get how dangerous it is. When they get injured, they get substituted, they have a team but when we get injured as boxers, we remain there, no one can come in for us.

Is there any boxer that keeps you on your toes in the heavyweight division and why?

The only person I will say now is Oleksandr Usyk. I won’t say he is a problem but he is not a puncher, he is a boxer. He has very advanced techniques and that is why he is called the ‘Cat’. It is just how he fought (Anthony) Joshua, (Tyson) Fury and he beat all of them, that should tell you something about this guy. I mean, it tells me something as well, he doesn’t punch and stay in there. When he moves, he punches, when you try and he moves so you miss, he punches again and people can’t get this.

As an African who has seen many things, do you think juju plays a role in boxing?

I don’t think it works in the ring. I know some people used it on me when I was here in Nigeria, but I can’t mention his name on record. Some can punch you and blind you. Some use powder on their hands that can affect someone in the ring. No perfect weapon in the ring and I don’t think juju works. And to take things like that powder abroad, they would have checked you thoroughly before a fight and one would have to get rid of it.

You hold the WBC silver title now, how are you preparing for the main title?

Right now, I have been training and doing my best to keep my body fit and ready for the fight. And from there, we will open a training camp and I will start sparring with athletes as well.

Given an opportunity to fight for the world title, would you rather have it in America or in Africa?

If I have the choice, I will bring it here to Nigeria. I have to hold a title belt to make those decisions and if I want to defend it, I will always want it here. If I am making a decision, I want to fight in Africa, most especially Nigeria.

How far are you from a world title now?

I think just one more fight to get to a world title. I mean, we know it should have been settled with my last fight against (Martin) Bakole but he spoiled the whole thing by stepping in to face (Joseph) Parker and now the division is reshuffled a bit. He thought he was going to beat Joseph Parker but he couldn’t. He had gone on that flight and was tired so he was definitely going to get knocked out, he had no rest.

Any advice for upcoming boxers?

I want to tell the youths, not just boxers now, just keep pushing in all you are doing. I know the country is hard but you can never let your passion end.

Punch

For media advert, placement of publications, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com