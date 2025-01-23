Activist Appeals For Sustenance Of Tantita’s Pipeline Surveillance Contract  In N’Delta

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Popular Niger Delta human and environmental rights activist, Mulade Sheriff, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sustain the oil pipeline security surveillance contracts being handled in the oil-rich South-South region by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a private security outfit owned by High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, a.k.a Tompolo.

Sheriff noted that the “sustenance of the surveillance contracts is highly desirable to grow the nation’s oil production and sustain the relative peace in the Niger Delta.”

This was contained in a press statement signed by Comrade Sheriff, copies of which were made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State, on Monday.

He said, “It is imperative to appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sustain the Tantita security surveillance contracts to grow the nation’s oil production and sustain the relative peace in the Niger Delta.”

The activist commended Tompolo alongside other illustrious sons of ancient Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, including Engr Mathew Tonlagha, Managing Director of Maton Oil and Gas Services Limited; High Chief Engr Kestin Pondi, Managing Director, TSSNL; and others “for their infrastructural revolution initiatives and human empowerment efforts across the coastal dwellers in the state, as part of their corporate social responsibilities to the communities.”

He enthused, “Their individual and joint efforts towards the development of riverine communities in Delta State are highly commendable.”

Comrade Sheriff, who is also the Ibe-Serimowei of Gbaramatu kingdom enjoined all sons and daughters of the Niger Delta riverine communities to “give them maximum support and cooperation towards further opening up and expanding the development infrastructures in the coastal communities for economic growth, as Tantita continues to carry out its surveillance operations across the communities.”

The statement partly reads, “It is imperative to state that the Niger Delta coastal communities warehouse the nation’s economy, but were neglected by federal and state governments despite their huge contributions.

“Most of the environment has suffered several degradations, ranging from oil and gas pollution, as well as marine erosion/surge that have washed away many communities, leading to loss of traditional fishing rights and farming, etc.

“I, however, wish to sincerely commend Tompolo, Engr Tonlagha, and Engr Pondi for their doggedness towards the exposition and development of the riverine communities through the infrastructural revolution and human empowerment.

“Permit me to equally use this medium to express my gratitude to them for saving our once bastardized environment through the Tantita security surveillance contracts.

“I applaud and encourage you to continue to demonstrate that capacity by saving the Niger Delta environment, which is more critical to the region and the yet-unborn generations.”

Punch

