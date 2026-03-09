Delta Online Publishers Congratulate Female Journalists On Women’s Day

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has congratulated their esteemed female journalist members as the world celebrates the 2026 International Women’s Day, and particularly as they gather on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to mark this important global occasion.

A statement signed by Emmanuel Enebeli and Onitsha Shedrack, the President and Secretary of DOPF respectively, the group said this year’s theme, “Give to Gain: Empowering Women through Digital Storytelling,” speaks strongly to the vital role women play in shaping narratives, amplifying voices, and promoting social change through the power of digital media.

The Group said the message behind the campaign — “When we give, we gain” — reminds us that generosity, mentorship, collaboration, and support for one another are essential in building stronger communities and advancing the cause of women and girls

.“As female media professionals and digital publishers, your dedication, creativity, and resilience continue to enrich the media space in Delta State and beyond. Through your platforms and storytelling, you are helping to challenge stereotypes, promote gender equity, and highlight issues that matter to women, families, and society.

“Your contributions to the growth and visibility of the Delta Online Publishers Forum are deeply appreciated. You remain vital partners in our collective mission to strengthen responsible journalism, promote impactful storytelling, and advance development in our communities.As you commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day, I encourage you to continue to inspire, mentor, and support one another, while using your voices and platforms to empower more women and girls.“Once again, I wish all our female members a fulfilling and impactful International Women’s Day celebration,” the statement read.

