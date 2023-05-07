Traders Count Loses As Fire Razes Igbudu Market, Warri

Share This





















LAGOS MMAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some shops at the popular Igbudu Market along the Bazunu axis in Warri South Local Government Area have been gutted by fire.

The cause of the fire could not be verified at the time of filing this report.

Godwin Ose, who claimed to live in Bazunu Street, close to the market, disclosed that the fire started when public power supply was restored at about 1.00 am on Saturday, 6th May., 2023.

Another source, who preferred to be anonymous, said the fire went out of control as only a few people came out to offer help, saying that most people were already at the comfort of their beds due to the all-night rain.

He further said that the Delta State Fire Service came to the scene by 2.00 am but were unable to extinguish the fire until a call was put through to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) before the firemen could put out the fire.

As of this morning, one of the household shop owner who came to the scenefainted, on seeing the level of damage to her shop.

Traders have been seen around counting their losses.

Delta Bulletin