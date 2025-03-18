Delta Central Poly Matriculates 518 Students As Commissioner  Warns New Intake Against Social Media

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Central Polytechnic weekend Matriculated a total of 518 students in the institution as iit marked her 5th Matriculation ceremony.

This is even as the Honourable Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Nyrhovwo Tonukari has posited that technical and vocational studies remain an irreplaceable part of education system and is pleased to see Delta Central Polytechnic grow in that direction as already being demonstrated by the institution.

The commissioner said this weekend on the occasion of the 5th matriculation ceremony held at the Delta College of Business and Management Studies in which 518 new intakes were matriculated at the school temporary campus Ekiugbo, Ughelli Delta State

Delivering his address at the occasion, the commissioner emphasized the importance of practical training as a panacea to addressing basic industrial needs of the nation just as he enjoined the matriculants to be committed to their studies.

He strongly advised the Matriculating students never to allow the negative impact of the social media prevail over their academic capacity building adding that the major focus for undergraduates is to study and graduate with good grades..

Meanwhile, Engr Anthony Okagbare rector of the school has assured of academic excellence and high level discipline among the undergraduates.

This is even as he has told the parents and guardians of the award of degrees for prospective graduates subject to the school’s understanding with Paul University, Awka Anambra State for degree award.

This the rector said was in resillient pursuit of balancing the age long discrepancy between university and Polytechnic education in Nigeria adding that there would be no room for a second fiddle situation with prospective graduates of the Delta Central Polytechnic in the labour market.

The provost further called on individuals, institutions and governments alike to partner with the school stating that conscience efforts are in place to move the Polytechnic to a permanent site.

Engr Okagbare however commended the institution’s partners for their financial commitments which according to him has been paying off especially with the partial scholarship scheme for qualified undergraduates.

Hon Barr Jaro Egbo, the Executive Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council; Hon Barr Spencer Obokpare Ohwofa, member representing Ughelli North Constituency 11; Barr Precious Eruayebure, School’s legal adviser; Rt Rev Onorhienorbihwo Evukoriore Wilson, Bushop of African Church.

Engr Ohworode Oyovwi, Dir of works, college of Education Warri; Hon MacPherson Egbedi, President General, Uhweru kingdom;, Odobor Bridget; Dr Ushere Ochuko, Mr Austin Iyekapkolor among others.

