Yahoo:Delta Police Burst ‘Hustlers Kingdom’ Fraud Syndicate, Parade Suspects

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LAGOS NOVEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has busted a notorious internet fraud syndicate operating under the name ‘Hustlers Kingdom (HK)’ that allegedly lures youths through deception and disciplines non-performers with weapons.

The operation was displayed on Wednesday by a police spokesperson in full uniform, who paraded suspects and exhibited items recovered from the group.

Speaking during the parade at the Command’s compound, the officer said members of the syndicate recruit young Nigerians under various pseudo names such as Miracle, Lion Son and others, promising them quick wealth through online fraud.

Items recovered and laid out on two tables include bottles of suspected charms, mobile phones, walkie-talkies, spray cans labeled ‘MASTER’ and two machetes allegedly used to discipline members who failed to meet targets.

The video shows several young male suspects standing with hands behind their backs against a wall, while the police officer questions them individually on their involvement in the syndicate.

The Command said investigation is ongoing to track other fleeing members of the group and warned youths to be wary of get-rich-quick schemes advertised online.

The police urged parents to monitor activities of their children and report suspicious gatherings in their communities.

The Point

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