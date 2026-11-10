Unruly Passenger Removed From Asaba Air Peace Flight For Allegedly Uttering Disturbing Statement

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An Air Peace aircraft was forced to return to the airport ramp on Monday after a passenger allegedly engaged in unruly behaviour onboard and threatened that his anger could result in the aircraft being burnt down.

The incident occurred aboard flight P47866, which was scheduled to travel to Asaba, Delta State, on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Michael Achimugu, disclosed this in an incident report shared on his social media account.

According to Achimugu, the passenger, identified as Celestine Ezeudu, refused repeated instructions from cabin crew to stop taking pictures and put away his device while the aircraft was preparing for take-off.

He said the situation escalated when another crew member approached Ezeudu, leading to an altercation during which the passenger allegedly made a disturbing statement.

“The anger I am feeling can burn down this plane,” Ezeudu was quoted as saying.

Achimugu said the cabin crew immediately alerted the pilot, who initiated a ramp return at 3:57pm to allow the passenger to be removed from the aircraft.

He added that Ezeudu complied with instructions to disembark without further resistance.

The passenger’s friend, who was travelling with him on the same flight, also voluntarily left the aircraft in solidarity with him.

According to the NCAA official, Ezeudu later explained in the airport’s crime room that his anger resulted from missing an earlier flight.

However, he reportedly admitted that he had not anticipated that his conduct would force the aircraft to return to the ramp.

The incident adds to concerns over unruly passenger behaviour in Nigeria’s aviation sector, with the NCAA repeatedly warning travellers against actions that could compromise the safety of aircraft, crew members and fellow passengers.

The aviation regulator has previously maintained that pilots should not proceed with take-off until unruly passengers have been removed or the situation resolved.

The NCAA has also warned that threats, intimidation and interference with cabin crew duties would not be tolerated.

SaharaRe[prters

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn