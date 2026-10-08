Trans-Forcados Oil Spill: Oborevwori Orders Immediate Medical Check On Residents Of Affected 216  Communities

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LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has ordered immediate medical check on residents of 216 communities affected by the oil spill along the Trans-Forcados Pipeline in Delta State.

Oborevwori gave the directive on Tuesday during an inspection visit to Odidi community in Warri South-West Local Government Area, where he said the situation required urgent government attention.

“We have to take this matter seriously. Once you see what is happening, you realise that it is a very big issue.

“We don’t want our people dying at this time. We cannot afford to lose our focus or waste time. We have to act quickly and decisively,” the governor said.

Directing the Commissioner for Health to deploy medical teams to the affected communities, Oborevwori said the intervention should go beyond the distribution of relief materials.

“Our people must be medically examined because of the possible health consequences of prolonged exposure to pollution,” he said.

According to him, the medical teams would visit the affected communities, assess the environmental and health impact and determine appropriate interventions.

The governor disclosed that the number of affected communities had risen from an initial assessment of 86 to 216, saying the state government would continue engaging relevant stakeholders until the concerns of the affected residents were addressed.

“This is not just about compensation. It is about restoring the environment, protecting human lives and safeguarding the livelihoods of our people,” he said.

Oborevwori said the pollution had affected fishing, which he described as a major source of livelihood for many residents of the affected communities.

“When you affect fishing, you affect their livelihood, and that is why we are seeing scarcity and increased prices of fish,” he said.

The governor also directed Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL) to deploy medical teams and provide relief materials, while calling for genuine dialogue between the oil operator and host communities.

He said HEOSL had assured the government that its technical operations would be concluded and the cleanup completed before the end of October, after which compensation and other measures would be discussed with the affected communities.

“Commitments made by the company must be honoured. Government will take the necessary steps to ensure compliance,” Oborevwori warned.

He also appealed to the affected communities to remain peaceful, saying the state government would continue to pursue the matter through dialogue and due process.

Meanwhile, General Manager, Operations Integrity, HEOSL, Nelson Wilbert, said the company was committed to working with the state government, host communities, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and other stakeholders to resolve the crisis.

“Our immediate priority is to complete the ongoing technical operations, including installation, stop the spill and pressure testing, required to restore normal operations safely,” Wilbert said.

However, President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Dr Doubra Okotete, alleged that crude oil was still being pumped through leaking pipelines.

Okotete called for urgent action to halt the pollution, as well as comprehensive remediation, compensation and increased medical support for affected residents, particularly those experiencing respiratory problems.

As part of measures to support the community, Oborevwori approved the construction of a landing jetty for Odidi and directed the Warri South-West Local Government Council chairman to build a modern health centre for the community.

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