Tompolo Takes Campaign For Tinubu’s Re-Election To Jigawa, Zamfara, Unveils 56 Campaign Vehicles

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LAGOS NOVEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Grand Patron of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PBAT, Door-to-Door Movement, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has led a drive to mobilise voters for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in Jigawa and Zamfara states, unveiling 56 campaign vehicles for the two chapters.

The vehicles, 31 for Jigawa and 25 for Zamfara, were unveiled on Thursday at the inauguration of the Movement’s state chapters. Tompolo was represented at both events by the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, Chief Kestin Pondi.

Pondi said the vehicles were meant to ease transportation challenges and help members reach more communities with information on the policies and achievements of the Tinubu administration. He said they would be placed under the control of the governors.

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi and his Zamfara State counterpart, Dauda Lawal, joined Tompolo’s team in urging voters in both states to turn out massively for the President in 2027. Jigawa pledged to deliver two million votes.

Namadi said the state remained firmly behind Tinubu’s second-term ambition. He described the 31 vehicles as a major boost to mobilisation and urged members to use them judiciously.

The governor challenged party supporters to turn their enthusiasm into votes, reminding them of the state’s earlier commitment of two million votes for the President.

Pondi thanked Jigawa residents for the turnout during Tinubu’s recent visit, which he described as a show of confidence in the President’s leadership. He urged them to vote for Tinubu and Namadi in 2027, insisting that both deserve another four years.

He recalled that Jigawa and Zamfara were among the states that contributed significantly to Tinubu’s victory in the last presidential election, and urged residents to surpass that performance.

Pondi also appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the administration’s economic reforms, saying the benefits would take time to reach individual households. He said the economy was stabilising and that state governments now had more resources to execute projects and pay workers’ salaries.

In Zamfara, Lawal thanked Tompolo and the Movement for backing the President’s re-election campaign. He urged the state leadership of the Movement to take charge of its operations and promised the support of his administration, declaring that Zamfara was for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The National Coordinator of the Movement, Comrade Sunday Adekanbi Asuku, commended the people and leaders of both states for their support. He urged eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and take part actively in the general elections.

Asuku told Zamfara leaders that Nigeria had the right people in positions at both national and state levels, a situation he described as unprecedented since the return of democracy. He urged supporters not to be distracted by opposition tactics.

Namadi had the last word on Jigawa’s resolve. “Jigawa State is an APC state and a state fully in support of President Tinubu. With your support, Allah will grant our wish,” he said.

Vanguard

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